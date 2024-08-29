Festival of Great Theater of China to showcase local, foreign works

The 2024 Great Theater of China Theater Festival, to be held from September to December, will feature seven domestic and overseas theatrical works.

The festival, one of Shanghai's Show Life cultural brands, provides a platform for theater artists from all over the world to share, collaborate, and experiment with various types of original works.

This year's festival integrates classical literature into theater, provides cultural interpretation and expression, and showcases innovative practices from various countries and regions.

The festival's opening act will be "The Tricks of Scapin," an engaging French comedy-drama by Molière.

Molière wrote the farce in 1671. It revolves around two young men whose father forces them to marry strangers. Scapin, their servant, helps to sway his father's thinking.



From September 20 to 22, Comédie-Française, a French theater group, will perform at the Great Theater of China.