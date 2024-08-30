Special TV series encourages teens to touch their future in science, tech

"Touch Future," an acclaimed TV program featuring Shanghai's latest achievements in science and technology, will start to screen a special series for teenagers on its News Channel from 8:30pm on Saturday (August 31).

The weekly program aims to cultivate students' innovative thinking and strengthen the interactions and stimulation between celebrated scientists and future talent.

Renowned academicians and scientists in fields such as physics, computer science, and atmospheric science will be invited to the program to engage in discussions with young people on topics such as future intelligence, future health, ecological environment, and energy materials.