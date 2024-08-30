﻿
Special TV series encourages teens to touch their future in science, tech

The weekly TV program "Touch Future," acclaimed for featuring Shanghai's latest achievements in science and technology, will screen a special series for teenagers.
The special series of the acclaimed TV program "Touch Future" aims to ignite teenagers' enthusiasm for science and technology.

"Touch Future," an acclaimed TV program featuring Shanghai's latest achievements in science and technology, will start to screen a special series for teenagers on its News Channel from 8:30pm on Saturday (August 31).

The weekly program aims to cultivate students' innovative thinking and strengthen the interactions and stimulation between celebrated scientists and future talent.

Renowned academicians and scientists in fields such as physics, computer science, and atmospheric science will be invited to the program to engage in discussions with young people on topics such as future intelligence, future health, ecological environment, and energy materials.

Famous academicians and scientists speak with young people on many topics.

Children are encouraged to ask questions.

It encourages the young generation to fall in love with science and develop their abilities of thinking and innovation.

Set against a virtual backdrop, the WHY Planet, the program encourages all guests with strong curiosity in science and technology to talk with the scientists, including famous satellite designer Lin Baojun and atmospheric scientist Mu Mu.

These scientists will also share their own stories of growth with teenagers, provide insights, and explore trends that may change the world in the near future.

A poster advertises the weekly program.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
