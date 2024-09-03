﻿
Rabbit lanterns a harbinger of the Mid-Autumn Festival

﻿ Ma Yue
  21:07 UTC+8, 2024-09-03       0
Eight giant rabbit lanterns give The INLET a festive look ahead of the holiday based on the legend of Moon goddess Chang'e.
﻿ Ma Yue
  21:07 UTC+8, 2024-09-03       0

Eight giant rabbit lanterns are in place in the shikumen (stone-gate house) lanes at The INLET in Hongkou District to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which falls on September 17.

The Mid-Autumn Festival is based on the legend of Chang'e, the Moon goddess in Chinese mythology. A notable part of celebrating the traditional festival is the carrying of brightly lit lanterns, which are often made into the shape of a rabbit, Chang'e's pet.

Rabbit lanterns a harbinger of the Mid-Autumn Festival
Ma Yue / SHINE

A giant rabbit adds color to a shikumen lane.

Since 2024 marks the Sino-French Year of Cultural Tourism, the lantern designers tried to merge both Chinese and Western artistic elements into this year's creations.

According to the designers, the inspiration for the rabbit lanterns comes from the technological romance of China's lunar exploration project and the composition of Western classic oil paintings.

Rabbit lanterns a harbinger of the Mid-Autumn Festival
Ti Gong

A visitor wearing traditional hanfu attire poses in front of a rabbit lantern.

The rabbit lanterns are hidden in alleys, lie on the lawn or appear on the rooftops of the century-old buildings. Watching them during the day and at night brings different charms.

Other activities like light shows, folk art performance and handcraft markets will be organized at The INLET during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

Rabbit lanterns a harbinger of the Mid-Autumn Festival
Ti Gong

The rabbits appear in a variety of places.

If you go:

Dates: Through October 20

Venue: The INLET 今潮8弄

Address: Intersection of Sichuan Rd N. and Wujin Rd 四川北路武进路口

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
