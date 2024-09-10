Yuju Opera star Li Shujian brings performances aboard to Adora Magic City

Famous Yuju Opera performing artist Li Shujian will bring performances of the influential regional theater art to Adora Magic City, China's first domestically built large cruise ship, from October 1 to 7.

Earlier this year, Adora Magic City embarked on its maiden voyage. So far, it has completed 55 journeys, attracting around 220,000 tourists from over 20 countries and regions.

Yuju Opera, a popular art form of China's Henan Province, has set what is sure to be the first of many firsts with its onboard performances. It will be the first traditional Chinese opera performance on a cruise liner, particularly on a large domestically made vessel, and one that caters to international passengers.

Adora Magic City is equipped with a professional theater that can hold 1,000 audience members. During its voyages, Yuju Opera performances, cultural exchanges, exhibitions, and interactive activities will be hosted for passengers.

