Yuju Opera star Li Shujian brings performances aboard to Adora Magic City
Famous Yuju Opera performing artist Li Shujian will bring performances of the influential regional theater art to Adora Magic City, China's first domestically built large cruise ship, from October 1 to 7.
Earlier this year, Adora Magic City embarked on its maiden voyage. So far, it has completed 55 journeys, attracting around 220,000 tourists from over 20 countries and regions.
Yuju Opera, a popular art form of China's Henan Province, has set what is sure to be the first of many firsts with its onboard performances. It will be the first traditional Chinese opera performance on a cruise liner, particularly on a large domestically made vessel, and one that caters to international passengers.
Adora Magic City is equipped with a professional theater that can hold 1,000 audience members. During its voyages, Yuju Opera performances, cultural exchanges, exhibitions, and interactive activities will be hosted for passengers.
Classic play "Cheng Ying Saves the Orphan" will be performed for the first time on board by Li and other Yuju Opera artists. In addition, a variety of opera excerpts will be staged.
Li, an inheritor of Yuju Opera, is a winner of both the prestigious Wenhua Award and the Plum Blossom Award. Among his 200 or so students are some foreigners. Li and his students have already performed the regional theater art in around 30 countries and regions.
These cultural voyages are also new efforts by Li and his team to expand the art form to the international market following the success of their resident shows at the immersive small theater at Yuyuan Garden Malls.
"We will continue to make the theater go global and help people around the world to better understand China," Li said.