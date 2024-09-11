Chinese players nominated for 29th Busan International Film Festival

Chinese actors, scriptwriters, and popular domestic productions have received nominations for the 2024 Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards of the 29th Busan International Film Festival, which will run from October 2 to 11 in Busan, South Korea.

Zhou Xun, who played the leading role of a lawyer in the drama series "Imperfect Victim," was nominated for the Best Lead Actress award. Shanghai actor Hu Ge, who amazed audiences with his role in Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai's epic series "Blossoms Shanghai," was nominated for Best Lead Actor.

In June, Zhou and Hu each earned Magnolia Awards at the 29th Shanghai TV Festival.