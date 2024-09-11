﻿
Chinese players nominated for 29th Busan International Film Festival

Chinese actors, scriptwriters, and popular productions have been nominated for 2024 Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards of the 29th Busan International Film Festival.
A poster advertises the 8-episode series "To the Wonder."

Chinese actors, scriptwriters, and popular domestic productions have received nominations for the 2024 Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards of the 29th Busan International Film Festival, which will run from October 2 to 11 in Busan, South Korea.

Zhou Xun, who played the leading role of a lawyer in the drama series "Imperfect Victim," was nominated for the Best Lead Actress award. Shanghai actor Hu Ge, who amazed audiences with his role in Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai's epic series "Blossoms Shanghai," was nominated for Best Lead Actor.

In June, Zhou and Hu each earned Magnolia Awards at the 29th Shanghai TV Festival.

Zhou Xun is nominated for Best Lead Actress for her role in the drama series "Imperfect Victim."

Hu Ge is nominated for Best Lead Actor for his impressive role in the epic series "Blossoms Shanghai."

The iQiyi-presented productions "Imperfect Victim" and "To the Wonder" are both nominated for Best Asian Content, recognized for their innovative storytelling that has captivated the audiences.

Teng Congcong and Peng Yining, the screenwriters of "To the Wonder," also received nominations for the Best Screenwriter award.

"Imperfect Victim," which spotlights social issues such as workplace sexual harassment and domestic violence, ignited heated discussion on the Internet when it aired on iQiyi last year.

"To the Wonder," an 8-episode series about a Chinese girl's self-discovery in the pristine Altay region of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, was also selected for the Long Form Competition at this year's Cannes International Series Festival. It is the first Chinese language long-form drama series to compete in this prestigious event.

