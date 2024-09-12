'In Youth' debuts at Great Theater of China to great acclaim

The original drama “In Youth” recently closed its first run of performances, to great acclaim from both audience members and theater critics.

A joint production by the Shanghai Theater Academy and the Huangpu Culture and Tourism Group, the drama is based on Li Jing's non-fiction work "Cannon Shell, Violin and Parachute."

The play was successfully staged at the city’s Great Theater of China from September 6 to 9.

The drama depicts a true event in the early 1950s, when several students of Shanghai Bile High School gave up their superior learning and living conditions to join the People's Volunteer Army of China during the Korean War (1950-53). The incident caused a sensation in Shanghai at that time.