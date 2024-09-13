'Painted Skin' returns to city stage with new version of musical

"Painted Skin," an original musical based on a story from the ancient Chinese literary work "Strange Tales from a Chinese Studio," will be on stage at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center from December 6 through 8.

The musical debuted last year and its first run of performances in over 20 cities nationwide was a great success.

The 2024 version of the show will feature a new cast, new musical score, and new excerpts, to bring a brand new audio-visual feast.

"Strange Tales from a Chinese Studio" is a famous collection of classical Chinese short stories created by the Qing Dynasty novelist Pu Songling (1640-1715). The book contains 491 short stories, totaling over 400,000 words, which have been well-known and widely spread in China for hundreds of years.

It is also one of the earliest Chinese classical literature works to successfully go global. Currently, the masterpiece has over 100 versions in more than 20 languages. It has been adapted into many art forms, including song, folk arts, dance, and film and TV productions, demonstrating an enduring artistic charm.