'Painted Skin' returns to city stage with new version of musical

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  12:02 UTC+8, 2024-09-13       0
New version of "Painted Skin," an original musical based on a story from the ancient Chinese work "Strange Tales from a Chinese Studio," will debut at Shanghai Oriental Art Center.
'Painted Skin' returns to city stage with new version of musical

The 2024 version of "Painted Skin" will feature a new cast, new musical score, and new excerpts from the literary source.

"Painted Skin," an original musical based on a story from the ancient Chinese literary work "Strange Tales from a Chinese Studio," will be on stage at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center from December 6 through 8.

The musical debuted last year and its first run of performances in over 20 cities nationwide was a great success.

The 2024 version of the show will feature a new cast, new musical score, and new excerpts, to bring a brand new audio-visual feast.

"Strange Tales from a Chinese Studio" is a famous collection of classical Chinese short stories created by the Qing Dynasty novelist Pu Songling (1640-1715). The book contains 491 short stories, totaling over 400,000 words, which have been well-known and widely spread in China for hundreds of years.

It is also one of the earliest Chinese classical literature works to successfully go global. Currently, the masterpiece has over 100 versions in more than 20 languages. It has been adapted into many art forms, including song, folk arts, dance, and film and TV productions, demonstrating an enduring artistic charm.

Nearly 200 sets of costumes are custom designed for the characters.

The dance moves in the show boast a youthful charm.

"Painted Skin" is one of the classic stories in the book. Displaying a rich imagination, complex structure, and elements of suspense, the tale is a romance between a young scholar and a fox spirit. The musical is a multidimensional and in-depth exploration of humanity and the complexity of emotions.

Traditional Chinese culture and aesthetics, fantasy, and comedic elements are combined in the show to create an Oriental fantasy world for audiences.

Nearly 200 sets of costumes were custom designed for the characters and the musical score is an integration of traditional Chinese music and Western pop music. The dances in the show boast a youthful charm to cater for today's audiences.

Online ticket sales for the show start at 2pm on September 13 on multiple platforms including Damai and Maoyan. Early birds can enjoy a 25-percent discount on their tickets.

If you go:

Date: December 6-8, 7:15pm

Venue: Shanghai Oriental Art Center 上海东方艺术中心

Address: 425 Dingxiang Rd 丁香路425号

Oriental Art Center
