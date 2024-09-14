﻿
The Burning Dawn celebrates National Day

Shanghai Huaiju Opera Company's original work "The Burning Dawn" will be staged on October 1 and 2 at Wanping Theater.
The show is part of the Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas' performance season during the National Day holiday from October 1 to 7.

Shanghai Huaiju Opera Company's original work "The Burning Dawn" will be staged on October 1 and 2 at Wanping Theater.

The show is also part of the Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas' performance season during the National Day holiday from October 1 to 7, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Based on Shanghai workers' three armed uprisings between 1926 and 1927, the play centers on the lives and emotions of workers in the lower class industries.

The three armed uprisings were a feat of the Chinese workers' movement, and the kindling of the revolution opened a new chapter for the CPC to lead the revolutionary struggle at that time.

The play centers on the lives and emotions of workers.

It retains the flavor of traditional Chinese opera while incorporating elements of dance dramas and musicals.

Since the show's debut last year at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center, it has been revised and improved to highlight the personalities of the main characters and emphasize the portrayal of the story's historical background.

According to Gong Xiaoxiong, director of Shanghai Huaiju Opera Company, the play not only retains the flavor of traditional Chinese opera, but also incorporates multiple elements of dance dramas and musicals to resonate with the audience.

The play has been revised and improved to tell a more touching story.

Huaiju Opera artists deliver impressive performance on the stage.

Zhang Jie, president of Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas, noted that in the first half of this year, cultural performances at Shanghai theaters achieved box office receipts of 530 million yuan (US$74.6 million), accounting for half of the local film box office revenues in the same period.

"The prosperity of theater performances in the city can also promote the development of other related industries in the surrounding areas," Zhang said. "We will continue to integrate multiple resources for the growth of the culture performance market."

If you go:

Date: October 1-2, 7:15pm

Venue: Wanping Theater 宛平剧院

Address: 859 Zhongshan Rd S2 中山南二路859号

The work has many stirring scenes.

The uprisings opened a new chapter for the CPC.

Source: SHINE
