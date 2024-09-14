The Burning Dawn celebrates National Day

Shanghai Huaiju Opera Company's original work "The Burning Dawn" will be staged on October 1 and 2 at Wanping Theater.

The show is also part of the Shanghai Center of Chinese Operas' performance season during the National Day holiday from October 1 to 7, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Based on Shanghai workers' three armed uprisings between 1926 and 1927, the play centers on the lives and emotions of workers in the lower class industries.

The three armed uprisings were a feat of the Chinese workers' movement, and the kindling of the revolution opened a new chapter for the CPC to lead the revolutionary struggle at that time.