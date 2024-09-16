﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Huaiju Opera play makes a grand comeback 40 years after revision

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-16       0
Generations of Huaiju Opera performers work together to revise and condense the classic Huaiju Opera "Zheng Qiaojiao," which first debuted at the same theater 40 years earlier.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:00 UTC+8, 2024-09-16       0
Huaiju Opera play makes a grand comeback 40 years after revision

The revised Huaiju Opera "Zheng Qiaojiao" was staged at the Yifu Theater on September 15.

The classic Huaiju Opera "Zheng Qiaojiao" made a comeback at the Yifu Theater on Sunday, four decades after its debut at the same venue.

Also known as Jianghuai Opera, Huaiju is one of the major traditional opera styles in the neighboring Jiangsu Province.

The Shanghai Huaiju Opera Company has made remarkable efforts in the innovation of Huaiju Opera in modern days. Rehearsals for the show lasted for around two months.

Originally performed by Huaiju Opera master Ma Xiuying, the play centers on the romance between Zheng Qiaojiao and young scholar Gui Zhongbi. It also depicts how Zheng protests the innocence of Gui when he is accused in a criminal case.

Huaiju Opera play makes a grand comeback 40 years after revision

The original five-hour play is condensed into a two-hour version to cater for today's audiences.

Huaiju Opera play makes a grand comeback 40 years after revision

The show boasts new perspectives of storytelling and modern elements on the stage.

Chen Lijuan, who studied with Ma, plays the leading role in the new version of the play.

The original five-hour classic play has been condensed into a two-hour version with new style of storytelling and modern elements.

According to director Zhang Lei, this version not only retains the classic singing style and artistic characteristics of Huaiju Opera, but also innovates in music and stage design to cater for the young audiences of today.

"The show also gathered many generations of Huaiju Opera performers on the stage," said Zhang. "They worked together on the script, the vocal styles, and the acting to present an impressive show."

Huaiju Opera play makes a grand comeback 40 years after revision
Huaiju Opera play makes a grand comeback 40 years after revision
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Yifu Theater
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     