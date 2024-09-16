Huaiju Opera play makes a grand comeback 40 years after revision
The classic Huaiju Opera "Zheng Qiaojiao" made a comeback at the Yifu Theater on Sunday, four decades after its debut at the same venue.
Also known as Jianghuai Opera, Huaiju is one of the major traditional opera styles in the neighboring Jiangsu Province.
The Shanghai Huaiju Opera Company has made remarkable efforts in the innovation of Huaiju Opera in modern days. Rehearsals for the show lasted for around two months.
Originally performed by Huaiju Opera master Ma Xiuying, the play centers on the romance between Zheng Qiaojiao and young scholar Gui Zhongbi. It also depicts how Zheng protests the innocence of Gui when he is accused in a criminal case.
Chen Lijuan, who studied with Ma, plays the leading role in the new version of the play.
The original five-hour classic play has been condensed into a two-hour version with new style of storytelling and modern elements.
According to director Zhang Lei, this version not only retains the classic singing style and artistic characteristics of Huaiju Opera, but also innovates in music and stage design to cater for the young audiences of today.
"The show also gathered many generations of Huaiju Opera performers on the stage," said Zhang. "They worked together on the script, the vocal styles, and the acting to present an impressive show."