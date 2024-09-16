Huaiju Opera play makes a grand comeback 40 years after revision

The classic Huaiju Opera "Zheng Qiaojiao" made a comeback at the Yifu Theater on Sunday, four decades after its debut at the same venue.

Also known as Jianghuai Opera, Huaiju is one of the major traditional opera styles in the neighboring Jiangsu Province.

The Shanghai Huaiju Opera Company has made remarkable efforts in the innovation of Huaiju Opera in modern days. Rehearsals for the show lasted for around two months.

Originally performed by Huaiju Opera master Ma Xiuying, the play centers on the romance between Zheng Qiaojiao and young scholar Gui Zhongbi. It also depicts how Zheng protests the innocence of Gui when he is accused in a criminal case.