TV anchors present poetry recital to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival

Prominent TV anchors from the "Prick Up Your Ears" team from Shanghai Media Group hosted a poetry recital to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The event, organized by SMG News, was aired on Knews on Tuesday night.

The TV anchors, along with poets, critics, and artists, presented a unique cultural feast for the audience.

Accompanied by beautiful melodies, they read classic poems from Shakespeare, Zhang Ruoxu, Chen Mengjia, Dai Wangshu and Nie Luda.

Yin Hairong, Huang Hao, Wang Xing, and Liu Ye also recited local writer Cheng Naishan's work "Blue Mid-Autumn Festival" in Shanghai dialect. The four anchors' innovative performance of dialect recitation highlighted the distinctive charm of Shanghai literature.