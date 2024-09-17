﻿
TV anchors present poetry recital to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival

TV stars, with poets, critics, and artists, presented a feast of poems by Shakespeare, Zhang Ruoxu, Chen Mengjia, Dai Wangshu and Nie Luda accompanied by beautiful melodies.
TV anchors take part in a group recital of "The Moon over the River on A Spring Night" by Zhang Ruoxu.

Prominent TV anchors from the "Prick Up Your Ears" team from Shanghai Media Group hosted a poetry recital to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The event, organized by SMG News, was aired on Knews on Tuesday night.

The TV anchors, along with poets, critics, and artists, presented a unique cultural feast for the audience.

Accompanied by beautiful melodies, they read classic poems from Shakespeare, Zhang Ruoxu, Chen Mengjia, Dai Wangshu and Nie Luda.

Yin Hairong, Huang Hao, Wang Xing, and Liu Ye also recited local writer Cheng Naishan's work "Blue Mid-Autumn Festival" in Shanghai dialect. The four anchors' innovative performance of dialect recitation highlighted the distinctive charm of Shanghai literature.

From left to right: TV anchors Zhu Yanan, Wang Xing and Shi Yan.

Poet and critic Zhang Dinghao (right) narrated the metaphor of the moon in many literary works.

Since ancient times, Chinese people have celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival with the custom of sharing mooncakes and admiring the full moon, considered a symbol of reunion.

Poet and critic Zhang Dinghao narrated the metaphor of the moon in many literary works. Throughout the long history of human civilization, literati and poets have used the moon as their inspiration for many masterpieces.

A group recital of "The Moon over the River on A Spring Night," a representative work of Tang Dynasty poet Zhang Ruoxu (670-730), concluded the event with good wishes, endless imagination and philosophical reflections on life.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
