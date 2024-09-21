'Blossoms Shanghai' actor Hu Ge releases music video

The post-credits scene of the very popular Chinese TV production "Blossoms Shanghai" has been released in the form of a music video.

The post-credits scene of the very popular Chinese TV production "Blossoms Shanghai" has been released in the form of a music video, starring local actor Hu Ge who plays the protagonist A Bao. Based on Shanghai writer Jin Yucheng's award-winning novel "Blossoms," the 30-episode TV series directed by famed Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai showcases the life and business atmosphere of Shanghai in the 1990s.

Protagonist A Bao's business ventures and his unfulfilled romances made a deep impression on audiences. In this newly released music video, also directed by Wong Kar-wai, A Bao goes to a warehouse to look for a piano with a goldfish pattern engraved on it – the traces of his past romance in the original novel. Hu's father plays the role of warehouse manager.

Ti Gong

In the video, Hu performs A Bao's theme song "Steal Your Heart," which was originally a hit song by Hong Kong pop star Jacky Cheung, expressing regret and sadness of missing out on love. The music video is said to be a birthday gift given by the "Blossoms Shanghai" crew to Hu, who was born on September 20, 1982. The music video is already available on major music platforms.

Ti Gong