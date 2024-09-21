Feature / Entertainment

'Blossoms Shanghai' actor Hu Ge releases music video

The post-credits scene of the very popular Chinese TV production "Blossoms Shanghai" has been released in the form of a music video.
The post-credits scene of the very popular Chinese TV production "Blossoms Shanghai" has been released in the form of a music video, starring local actor Hu Ge who plays the protagonist A Bao.

Based on Shanghai writer Jin Yucheng's award-winning novel "Blossoms," the 30-episode TV series directed by famed Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai showcases the life and business atmosphere of Shanghai in the 1990s.

Protagonist A Bao's business ventures and his unfulfilled romances made a deep impression on audiences.

In this newly released music video, also directed by Wong Kar-wai, A Bao goes to a warehouse to look for a piano with a goldfish pattern engraved on it – the traces of his past romance in the original novel.

Hu's father plays the role of warehouse manager.

Ti Gong

Actor Hu Ge plays protagonist A Bao.

In the video, Hu performs A Bao's theme song "Steal Your Heart," which was originally a hit song by Hong Kong pop star Jacky Cheung, expressing regret and sadness of missing out on love.

The music video is said to be a birthday gift given by the "Blossoms Shanghai" crew to Hu, who was born on September 20, 1982.

The music video is already available on major music platforms.

Ti Gong

Physical albums of the original music and soundtrack of "Blossoms Shanghai" starts pre-sale.

Meanwhile, the physical albums of the original music and soundtrack of "Blossoms Shanghai" will start is pre-sale on the Chinese mainland from tomorrow (Sunday).

The first 5,000 copies will be attached with a CD featuring Hu Ge's version of "Steal Your Heart."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Jacky Cheung
Hu Ge
