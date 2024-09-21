Short drama reality show starts shooting
China's first short dramas incubation reality show "Start! Short Drama Season" began recording today in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.
In mid-October, the show will air on streaming platforms and the Shanghai-based Dragon TV.
The show's director Ma Wenhan, from Dragon TV, said that the show aims to tap into the specific skills and potential of actors in the field of short dramas.
They will invite veteran producers to select promising actors for this flourishing genre. More than 20 candidates will compete for acting opportunities in new short drama IPs.
As an emerging online audio-visual genre, short dramas have shown explosive growth in the past two years.
The reality show focuses on the current situation and development of the industry, and gathers classic film and TV IPs, such as "A Story of Lala's Promotion" and "Young Justice Bao" to explore future creative opportunities in the field of short dramas.
More high-quality short dramas will be incubated on this platform and distributed to overseas audiences.