Short drama reality show starts shooting

China's first short dramas incubation reality show "Start! Short Drama Season" began recording today in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.

In mid-October, the show will air on streaming platforms and the Shanghai-based Dragon TV.

The show's director Ma Wenhan, from Dragon TV, said that the show aims to tap into the specific skills and potential of actors in the field of short dramas.

They will invite veteran producers to select promising actors for this flourishing genre. More than 20 candidates will compete for acting opportunities in new short drama IPs.