Feature / Entertainment

'Born to be the One' becomes sensation on social media platforms

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:27 UTC+8, 2024-09-21       0
The series set in Beijing presents ordinary people's modern-day workplace and relationship struggles in a way that viewers find highly relatable.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:27 UTC+8, 2024-09-21       0
'Born to be the One' becomes sensation on social media platforms

Urban series "Born to be the One" is popular among TV and online viewers, generating more than 300 trending topics on social media platforms.

The urban drama "Born to be the One" has become a sensation for its in-depth and touching portrayal of people who struggle to live the way they want in a Chinese metropolis.

Since its debut on iQiyi and China Central Television at the end of August, the series has aroused heated discussions about midlife crisis, office politics and entrepreneurship on social media platforms like Weibo and Douyin. More than 300 trending topics have been generated after the show began airing.

Set in Beijing, the story centers on the lives of three couples who all have to pull through difficult situations in their career and relationships.

The stories are realistic and resonate with viewers. For example, the drama depicts how challenging it is for a middle-aged full-time mother to return to the workplace, and how a large company programmer protects his own rights after suffering from a panic attack due to working overtime for an extended period.

'Born to be the One' becomes sensation on social media platforms

Yin Tao (center) is the lead actress in the drama.

'Born to be the One' becomes sensation on social media platforms

The contemporary and realistic storylines of "Born to be the One" have resonated with viewers.

'Born to be the One' becomes sensation on social media platforms

The show also inspires viewers to pursue the lifestyle they really want.

The show has inspired some viewers to deal with their pressure and anxiety so that they can lead fulfilling lives in a fast-paced big city.

"Born to be the One" has received rave reviews on the film and TV review platform Douban. Many noted that the workplace and family plights of people of different ages are very real.

"The drama explores many sharp issues in today's society such as the dilemma and career of a full-time housewife and middle-aged employees' lack of core skills," said netizen Kabailifei. "It also inspires me that there is no fixed formula in our life choices. Just choose the lifestyle you want, and be true to your heart."

Yang Bei, vice president of iQiyi, said to be successful, a realistic series should have an in-depth exploration of real-life issues.

"It needs to portray the true feelings of ordinary people, but also cut open the surface of phenomena and reach the fundamental crux of social problems, just like a sharp surgical knife."

'Born to be the One' becomes sensation on social media platforms

A poster advertises "Left Right."

'Born to be the One' becomes sensation on social media platforms

A poster advertises "If There Is No Tomorrow."

'Born to be the One' becomes sensation on social media platforms

A poster advertises "Imperfect Victim."

In the past years, iQiyi has produced and aired many well-received series about the thoughts and destinies of ordinary people.

For instance, the family drama "Left Right" depicts the difficulties of female fertility and the growing pains of new parents.

The series "If There Is No Tomorrow" focuses on a middle-aged man, who on his deathbed reflects on the meaning of his life.

Through a sexual assault case, the award-winning series "Imperfect Victim," spotlights social issues such as workplace sexual harassment and domestic violence.

Officials from iQiyi noted that they will produce more high-quality realistic dramas from multiple perspectives to provide insight into ordinary people's lives, careers and the changes shaping society today.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Weibo
TikTok
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     