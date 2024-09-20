'Born to be the One' becomes sensation on social media platforms

The series set in Beijing presents ordinary people's modern-day workplace and relationship struggles in a way that viewers find highly relatable.

The urban drama "Born to be the One" has become a sensation for its in-depth and touching portrayal of people who struggle to live the way they want in a Chinese metropolis. Since its debut on iQiyi and China Central Television at the end of August, the series has aroused heated discussions about midlife crisis, office politics and entrepreneurship on social media platforms like Weibo and Douyin. More than 300 trending topics have been generated after the show began airing. Set in Beijing, the story centers on the lives of three couples who all have to pull through difficult situations in their career and relationships. The stories are realistic and resonate with viewers. For example, the drama depicts how challenging it is for a middle-aged full-time mother to return to the workplace, and how a large company programmer protects his own rights after suffering from a panic attack due to working overtime for an extended period.

The show has inspired some viewers to deal with their pressure and anxiety so that they can lead fulfilling lives in a fast-paced big city. "Born to be the One" has received rave reviews on the film and TV review platform Douban. Many noted that the workplace and family plights of people of different ages are very real. "The drama explores many sharp issues in today's society such as the dilemma and career of a full-time housewife and middle-aged employees' lack of core skills," said netizen Kabailifei. "It also inspires me that there is no fixed formula in our life choices. Just choose the lifestyle you want, and be true to your heart." Yang Bei, vice president of iQiyi, said to be successful, a realistic series should have an in-depth exploration of real-life issues. "It needs to portray the true feelings of ordinary people, but also cut open the surface of phenomena and reach the fundamental crux of social problems, just like a sharp surgical knife."