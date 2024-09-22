Singer John Legend returns to stage in Shanghai
Renowned American singer-songwriter and pianist John Legend will present "A Night of Songs and Stories" concert at Shanghai Mercedes-Benz Arena on October 2.
The singer is famous for his fusion of R&B and soul music. He is also the first African American artist to win all the four major North American entertainment awards, including Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.
The solo concert also marks Legend's return to Shanghai six years after his last show in the city.
Audiences will be offered his representative hits such as "All of Me," "Ordinary People," and "Tonight," as well as selections from his latest album "Legend."
Born into a musically gifted family, Legend displayed his talent for music when he was a little child.
He started playing the piano at the age of five, and at the age of eight, he began playing piano accompaniment for the church choir, while also serving as the lead singer and conductor.
During his college days, he formed his own jazz band and was active on the stage of various musical events.
The singer has already released nine critically acclaimed albums, winning 12 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award and three Emmy Awards.
If you go:
Date: October 2, 7:30pm
Tickets: 380-1,680 yuan
Venue: Shanghai Mercedes-Benz Arena 梅赛德斯-奔驰文化中心
Address: 1200 Expo Avenue, Pudong New Area
浦东新区世博大道1200号