Singer John Legend returns to stage in Shanghai

Renowned American singer-songwriter and pianist John Legend will present "A Night of Songs and Stories" concert at Shanghai Mercedes-Benz Arena on October 2.

The singer is famous for his fusion of R&B and soul music. He is also the first African American artist to win all the four major North American entertainment awards, including Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony.

The solo concert also marks Legend's return to Shanghai six years after his last show in the city.

Audiences will be offered his representative hits such as "All of Me," "Ordinary People," and "Tonight," as well as selections from his latest album "Legend."