Classic Yuju Opera plays enthral audiences in Shanghai

Audience members are being enthralled by classic Yuju Opera plays the Xi'an Yuju Opera Company is staging at Yuyuan Garden Malls' Beaufort Terrace Sunday through Tuesday.
Artists from the Xi'an Yuju Opera Company bring classic plays to the local audience.

Audience members are being enthralled by classic Yuju Opera plays the Xi'an Yuju Opera Company is staging at Yuyuan Garden Malls' Beaufort Terrace.

The performances, which opened on Sunday and run through Tuesday (September 24), are a response to Yuju Opera master Li Shujian's residency at the immersive small theater.

It also demonstrates that Beaufort Terrace is attracting more traditional theater artists to perform in the city.

As a backbone in the field of Yuju Opera, the Xi'an Yuju Opera Company was founded by Fan Cuiting, the "father of modern Yuju Opera" in 1934. Formerly known as the "Yusheng Theater," it has created and staged a multitude of classic plays over the past 90 years.

The shows tell historical stories that amaze audiences.

The performances, planned by Li Shujian and Kou Yaling, gather veteran theater directors Zhang Jianping, Guo Fuyou and actors including Xu Junxia, Li Pengfei, and Sun Huarui to perform classic plays.

Their interpretation of the historical stories of "Ye Hanyan," and "Wang Zuo Breaks His Arm" won applause and cheers from the audience.

Organizers of the shows said that these performances allowed Shanghai audiences to experience the distinctive charm of Yuju Opera up close, and they also promoted the inheritance and development of traditional Chinese culture.

If you go:

Date: September 22-24, 7:15pm

Venue: Beaufort Terrace 上海豫园海上梨园

Address: 4/F, 10 Wenchang Rd 文昌路10号4楼

Traditional theater artists interact with audience members at Yuyuan Garden Malls' Beaufort Terrace.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
