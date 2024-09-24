Classic Yuju Opera plays enthral audiences in Shanghai

Audience members are being enthralled by classic Yuju Opera plays the Xi'an Yuju Opera Company is staging at Yuyuan Garden Malls' Beaufort Terrace.

The performances, which opened on Sunday and run through Tuesday (September 24), are a response to Yuju Opera master Li Shujian's residency at the immersive small theater.

It also demonstrates that Beaufort Terrace is attracting more traditional theater artists to perform in the city.

As a backbone in the field of Yuju Opera, the Xi'an Yuju Opera Company was founded by Fan Cuiting, the "father of modern Yuju Opera" in 1934. Formerly known as the "Yusheng Theater," it has created and staged a multitude of classic plays over the past 90 years.