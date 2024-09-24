Drama continues the story of Ibsen's groundbreaking masterpiece

The director and actors of the modern drama "A Doll's House, Part 2" gathered at the Midnite restaurant on Monday to share insights into their creation.

The highly-anticipated drama, directed by theater scholar Zhou Ke and produced by Chinese mainland actress Zhang Ziyi, is part of the ongoing 2024 Great Theater of China Theater Festival. The drama will be staged at the Great Theater of China from September 25 to 29.

Based on American playwright Lucas Hnath's Tony-nominated work, the drama is a sequel to the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 groundbreaking masterpiece, when Nora slams the door on everything in her repressed marriage life and leaves behind her family to start a life on her own.

Fifteen years after her exit, Nora becomes a successful author. She returns to her old home and engages in one-on-one debates with her husband and children.

Director Zhou, who is also associate professor at the Shanghai Theater Academy's Directing Department, said the drama delves into the topics of marriage, family responsibilities, and the realization of self-worth.