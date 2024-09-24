Drama continues the story of Ibsen's groundbreaking masterpiece
The director and actors of the modern drama "A Doll's House, Part 2" gathered at the Midnite restaurant on Monday to share insights into their creation.
The highly-anticipated drama, directed by theater scholar Zhou Ke and produced by Chinese mainland actress Zhang Ziyi, is part of the ongoing 2024 Great Theater of China Theater Festival. The drama will be staged at the Great Theater of China from September 25 to 29.
Based on American playwright Lucas Hnath's Tony-nominated work, the drama is a sequel to the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 groundbreaking masterpiece, when Nora slams the door on everything in her repressed marriage life and leaves behind her family to start a life on her own.
Fifteen years after her exit, Nora becomes a successful author. She returns to her old home and engages in one-on-one debates with her husband and children.
Director Zhou, who is also associate professor at the Shanghai Theater Academy's Directing Department, said the drama delves into the topics of marriage, family responsibilities, and the realization of self-worth.
"In this play, there is no absolute answer, nor are there simple good and bad people because each character is a reflection of ourselves," said Zhou. "We hope that it can inspire people to reflect on women's independence and human relationships in our era."
She added that the themes in the drama were not only of great significance in the time of Ibsen, but also resonate in modern society. The script provides the audience with an opportunity to contemplate and explore these complex social issues.
Theater director Lei Yue, who is also an actress in the drama, said she gained 10 kilograms to portray the old babysitter on the stage.
"I hope more women and men related to their lives to come to the theater to watch this play," said Lei. "They will be touched and inspired from different perspectives."
If you go:
Date: September 25 to 28, 7:30pm; September 29, 2pm
Tickets: 180-880 yuan
Venue: Great Theater of China 中国大戏院
Address: 704 Niuzhuang Rd 牛庄路704号