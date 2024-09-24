Feature / Entertainment

Drama continues the story of Ibsen's groundbreaking masterpiece

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:44 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0
"A Doll's House, Part 2" by US playwright Lucas Hnath is a sequel to the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 masterpiece, when Nora leaves behind her family to start a life on her own.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:44 UTC+8, 2024-09-24       0
Drama continues the story of Ibsen's groundbreaking masterpiece

Lu Jingshan (left) and Cao Weiyu play the lead roles in the drama.

The director and actors of the modern drama "A Doll's House, Part 2" gathered at the Midnite restaurant on Monday to share insights into their creation.

The highly-anticipated drama, directed by theater scholar Zhou Ke and produced by Chinese mainland actress Zhang Ziyi, is part of the ongoing 2024 Great Theater of China Theater Festival. The drama will be staged at the Great Theater of China from September 25 to 29.

Based on American playwright Lucas Hnath's Tony-nominated work, the drama is a sequel to the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 groundbreaking masterpiece, when Nora slams the door on everything in her repressed marriage life and leaves behind her family to start a life on her own.

Fifteen years after her exit, Nora becomes a successful author. She returns to her old home and engages in one-on-one debates with her husband and children.

Director Zhou, who is also associate professor at the Shanghai Theater Academy's Directing Department, said the drama delves into the topics of marriage, family responsibilities, and the realization of self-worth.

Drama continues the story of Ibsen's groundbreaking masterpiece

Based on American playwright Lucas Hnath's script, the drama is a sequel to the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 masterpiece.

Drama continues the story of Ibsen's groundbreaking masterpiece

The play explores the topics of marriage, family responsibilities, and the realization of self-worth.

"In this play, there is no absolute answer, nor are there simple good and bad people because each character is a reflection of ourselves," said Zhou. "We hope that it can inspire people to reflect on women's independence and human relationships in our era."

She added that the themes in the drama were not only of great significance in the time of Ibsen, but also resonate in modern society. The script provides the audience with an opportunity to contemplate and explore these complex social issues.

Theater director Lei Yue, who is also an actress in the drama, said she gained 10 kilograms to portray the old babysitter on the stage.

"I hope more women and men related to their lives to come to the theater to watch this play," said Lei. "They will be touched and inspired from different perspectives."

If you go:

Date: September 25 to 28, 7:30pm; September 29, 2pm

Tickets: 180-880 yuan

Venue: Great Theater of China 中国大戏院

Address: 704 Niuzhuang Rd 牛庄路704号

Drama continues the story of Ibsen's groundbreaking masterpiece

A poster advertises "A Doll's House, Part 2."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Zhang Ziyi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     