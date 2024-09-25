Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai Culture Square brings stage musicals online

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
Shanghai Culture Square celebrated its 13th birthday with an online streaming project "SCS Projection Room," presenting original stage productions from home and abroad each month.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
Shanghai Culture Square celebrated its 13th birthday by launching a new online streaming project "SCS Projection Room," presenting original stage productions from home and abroad each month.

By following the Culture Square's official Bilibili account, viewers can enjoy free online streaming of an original stage production on the 23rd of every month.

SCS Projection Room presents the German musical "Robin Hood."

The opening program of the new project was the original German musical "Robin Hood," which was aired from 7:30pm to 10pm on the SCS Projection Room on Monday.

More programs, both from home and overseas, will be included on the Projection Room in the future.

Since it opened in 2011, the Shanghai Culture Square has been known for its musical performances, especially classical shows from overseas.

Ti Gong

The French musical "Notre Dame de Paris" is being staged at the Shanghai Culture Square.

The French hit musical "Notre Dame de Paris" is being staged at the venue through October 2, with all tickets already sold out.

According to Shanghai Culture Square general manager Zhang Jie, the venue will look for both online and offline methods to strengthen its bond with audiences in its future development.

In addition to the SCS Projection Room, the new methods include an adjustment in its membership mechanism. The Culture Square's followers can upgrade their membership card by not only purchasing tickets, but also taking part in offline activities organized by the venue.

Ti Gong

The Shanghai Culture Square is celebrating its 13th birthday.

The upgraded membership brings card holders discounts and priority for ticket purchases.

Zhang said the venue would continue building its intelligent analysis system for performing art.

The system creates algorithms to calculate the market demand for each performance, and helps in price fixing for each seat of the venue taking into consideration the different angles of view.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
