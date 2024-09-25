Shanghai Culture Square brings stage musicals online

Shanghai Culture Square celebrated its 13th birthday with an online streaming project "SCS Projection Room," presenting original stage productions from home and abroad each month.

Shanghai Culture Square celebrated its 13th birthday by launching a new online streaming project "SCS Projection Room," presenting original stage productions from home and abroad each month. By following the Culture Square's official Bilibili account, viewers can enjoy free online streaming of an original stage production on the 23rd of every month.

The opening program of the new project was the original German musical "Robin Hood," which was aired from 7:30pm to 10pm on the SCS Projection Room on Monday. More programs, both from home and overseas, will be included on the Projection Room in the future. Since it opened in 2011, the Shanghai Culture Square has been known for its musical performances, especially classical shows from overseas.

The French hit musical "Notre Dame de Paris" is being staged at the venue through October 2, with all tickets already sold out. According to Shanghai Culture Square general manager Zhang Jie, the venue will look for both online and offline methods to strengthen its bond with audiences in its future development. In addition to the SCS Projection Room, the new methods include an adjustment in its membership mechanism. The Culture Square's followers can upgrade their membership card by not only purchasing tickets, but also taking part in offline activities organized by the venue.

