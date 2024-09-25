Feature / Entertainment

Espionage thriller 'The State Banquet' explores a historic moment

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:44 UTC+8, 2024-09-25       0
Set against the backdrop of the first state banquet after the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, the film delves into hidden stories behind the historic moment.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:44 UTC+8, 2024-09-25       0
Espionage thriller 'The State Banquet' explores a historic moment

Set against the backdrop of the first state banquet after the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, the film delves into the hidden stories behind the historic moment.

Espionage thriller film "The State Banquet" recently opened in cinemas across China, to acclaim from audiences for its intricate plot and impressive narrative method.

Set against the backdrop of the first state banquet after the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, the film delves into the hidden stories behind the historic moment.

While the whole country was immersed in preparing for this milestone feast, the Kuomingtang party's Confidentiality Bureau secretly planned an operation called "Venomous Snake" in an attempt to disrupt the state banquet. Underneath the seemingly peaceful surface, hidden currents surged.

Espionage thriller 'The State Banquet' explores a historic moment

The audience is transported back to that era to uncover the historical mystery.

Espionage thriller 'The State Banquet' explores a historic moment

The film transports the audience to that era to uncover the historical mystery. Every detail in the film could be a key to unravel the critical situation, and every character could be a pawn hidden in the shadows.

Many viewers said that they were attracted by the tense and exciting espionage plot in the movie.

In many people's eyes, the film not only presents the audience with a battle of courage and wisdom, but also innovatively integrates the brilliant Chinese food culture into the story.

From the selection of ingredients to the display of varied cooking skills, it provides an insight into the solemnity and delicacy of the state banquet.

Espionage thriller 'The State Banquet' explores a historic moment

A poster advertises the espionage thriller film "The State Banquet."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     