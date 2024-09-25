Espionage thriller 'The State Banquet' explores a historic moment

Espionage thriller film "The State Banquet" recently opened in cinemas across China, to acclaim from audiences for its intricate plot and impressive narrative method.

Set against the backdrop of the first state banquet after the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, the film delves into the hidden stories behind the historic moment.

While the whole country was immersed in preparing for this milestone feast, the Kuomingtang party's Confidentiality Bureau secretly planned an operation called "Venomous Snake" in an attempt to disrupt the state banquet. Underneath the seemingly peaceful surface, hidden currents surged.