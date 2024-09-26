Feature / Entertainment

Variety of exciting content to stream on iQiyi in coming year

Gong Yu, founder and chief executive of iQiyi, said it is time for Chinese producers, directors, and scriptwriters to create more high-quality content for overseas markets.
Variety of exciting content to stream on iQiyi in coming year

A still from Chinese martial arts film "Blade of Fury"

A variety of new audio and video content will be offered on China's major streaming platform iQiyi in coming year, with some of the programs also aired to a vast overseas audience through iQiyi's international channels.

In the Southeast Asian market, Chinese mainland dramas are gaining increasing popularity and market share. According to Google search data, search for Chinese mainland dramas continues to grow and has recently surpassed that of South Korean dramas.

Gong Yu, founder and chief executive of iQiyi, said that it is time for Chinese producers, directors, and scriptwriters to focus on creating more high-quality content for overseas markets.

A list of more than 300 new projects and online programs covering series, movies, documentaries and variety shows has been announced.

A poster advertises "Deep Lurk."

A poster advertises "All Things Born."

A poster advertises "What A Wonderful World."

In the series category, dramas will be offered in rich themes and multiple genres.

The espionage thriller series "Deep Lurk," set to the backdrop of China's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945), is about how two young men manage to reverse the war situation in Changsha after unmasking the Japanese agents lurking within the domestic army.

Epic series "All Things Born" tells the story of rural land changes in China from the 1920s to the 1940s, while suspense drama "What A Wonderful World" revolves around the self-discovery journey of a man with multiple personalities.

A poster advertises "Chinese Detective."

A poster advertises "Blade of Fury."

A poster advertises "Master Zhong."

In the film category, veteran filmmaker Gao Qunshu's suspense crime film "Chinese Detective" centers on ballistic expert Cui Daozhi's contribution to tracking down the criminals in various complicated cases.

Martial arts film "Blade of Fury" is about an assassin's awakening of his sense of justice after seeing the death of a few righteous men. The highly-anticipated animated feature "Master Zhong" is a fantasy story inspired by ancient Chinese legends about the demon hunter.

A poster advertises "King of Comedy."

A poster advertises "Live Like A Local."

A poster advertises "Behind the Music."

In the variety and documentary categories, a series of shows will be presented to record young people's new lifestyle trends and emotional needs.

Among these productions are "King of Comedy," "Living in Style," "My Zone," "Eat Well, Love Well Season 2," "Live Like A Local," "Behind the Music," "Aerial Coastline" and "A Master of Food."

The content will be closely integrated with urban culture and tourism in Chinese cities to create new IPs of tourism, theater, and theme parks.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
