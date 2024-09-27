Feature / Entertainment

Global TV professionals gather in Shanghai

Fang Shizhong, director of the Shanghai Media Group, called on global media peers to strengthen cooperation and mutual trust at the 2024 ENEX Central Assembly Shanghai.
The 2024 ENEX Central Assembly Shanghai is a platform for the world's TV professionals to discuss industry trends and cross-border cooperation.

The 2024 ENEX Central Assembly Shanghai opened on September 26, bringing together global TV professionals from 17 countries and regions to discuss the latest trends in media development and cross-border cooperation.

Fang Shizhong, director of the Shanghai Media Group, called on global media peers to strengthen cooperation and mutual trust to share more news facts.

"Media professionals need to jointly capture objective and true international news, build a cross-cultural communication bridge, and explore technological innovation together," Fang said.

Based in Luxembourg, ENEX is an association of leading global commercial TV broadcasters. Its partners exchange their most relevant video news items daily and provide each other with the necessary production resources when there is breaking news or special events.

Adrian Wells, managing director of ENEX, gives a speech.

Global TV professionals gather in Shanghai

Professionals exchanged ideas on various topics.

Adrian Wells, managing director of ENEX, considers China a growth engine for the region and the world, and also an important subject of global media coverage. However, for many members of ENEX, China is a distant country, and many representatives had never visited China before. Bringing them together at the assembly in Shanghai was the best way for them to get to know China, he said.

Shanghai Media Group joined ENEX in 2018, becoming its only official member in the Chinese mainland. Since then, it has shared more than 500 video reports with members every year, telling the world the vivid stories of Shanghai and China.

During the three-day assembly, attendees will discuss topics such as artificial intelligence, media development, and global media resource sharing. They will also visit factories, communities, and other areas in Shanghai to learn about the city's industrial development and the lives of Chinese people.

Global TV professionals gather in Shanghai

The 2024 ENEX Central Assembly Shanghai brings together global TV professionals from 17 countries and regions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
