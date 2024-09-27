Global TV professionals gather in Shanghai

The 2024 ENEX Central Assembly Shanghai opened on September 26, bringing together global TV professionals from 17 countries and regions to discuss the latest trends in media development and cross-border cooperation.

Fang Shizhong, director of the Shanghai Media Group, called on global media peers to strengthen cooperation and mutual trust to share more news facts.

"Media professionals need to jointly capture objective and true international news, build a cross-cultural communication bridge, and explore technological innovation together," Fang said.

Based in Luxembourg, ENEX is an association of leading global commercial TV broadcasters. Its partners exchange their most relevant video news items daily and provide each other with the necessary production resources when there is breaking news or special events.