Celebrate National Day holiday with latest shows
To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, a selection of new TV programs will be on offer during the upcoming National Day holiday from October 1 to 7.
On the evening of October 1, a music gala featuring performances by pop singers including Priscilla Chan, Lily Lee and Jimmy Lin will be presented on Dragon TV.
Through both classics and innovative fusion, they will sing the golden song of love, leading the audience to recall the beauty of youth and embark on a new journey of life.
On October 2, in Dragon TV's new episode of the interior decoration reality series "Dream Home II," designers will create a safe and convenient environment for patients with ALS, helping them integrate into society and regain their optimism and smiles.
On October 5, Dragon TV's new dating program "AI Romance" will introduce artificial intelligence technology for matching and emotional interaction between male and female guests.
"China Now," to be aired on Dragon TV on October 7, will show the world the real China through an international comparison of the country's living standards, and discuss how these achievements are made.
City Channel will screen the well-received dance drama film "Red Radio over Shanghai" on the evening of October 1.
Based on Shanghai Dance Theater's popular dance drama "The Eternal Wave," the film centers on Chinese revolutionary martyr Li Bai who secretly sends important information over the radio at the risk of his life.
During the holiday, a series of high-quality epic series and documentaries will also be exhibited on News Channel, DocuTV and Dragon TV in tribute to China's rapid development over the passing decades.
Among the productions are "The Hawthorn Tree in the Distance," "Yarkand River," "The Forever Walk China Season 3" and "Colorful New China." From different perspectives, they showcase the magnificent landscapes and splendid culture of the country.