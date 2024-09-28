Celebrate National Day holiday with latest shows

To celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, a selection of new TV programs will be on offer during the upcoming National Day holiday from October 1 to 7.

On the evening of October 1, a music gala featuring performances by pop singers including Priscilla Chan, Lily Lee and Jimmy Lin will be presented on Dragon TV.

Through both classics and innovative fusion, they will sing the golden song of love, leading the audience to recall the beauty of youth and embark on a new journey of life.

On October 2, in Dragon TV's new episode of the interior decoration reality series "Dream Home II," designers will create a safe and convenient environment for patients with ALS, helping them integrate into society and regain their optimism and smiles.

On October 5, Dragon TV's new dating program "AI Romance" will introduce artificial intelligence technology for matching and emotional interaction between male and female guests.