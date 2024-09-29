Famous rappers to stage East Ski hip-hop musical

China's first large-scale hip-hop musical "East Ski" will make its global debut at the AIA Grand Theater on November 14.

The musical is considered a new milestone work in the history of Chinese musicals. At 2pm on October 14, online tickets will go on sale on multiple platforms including Poly Ticketing, Damai and Maoyan.

Set against the backdrop of a turbulent and chaotic ancient dynasty, the musical revolves around a pair of young men with the same appearance whose fates inevitably intertwine due to the entanglement and struggle of various forces.

Both the two young men – an heir to the throne and an ordinary inn waiter – face unprecedented challenges in their lives.

Drama, music and dance are integrated in the show, which also highlights the powerful narrative function and lyrical effect of rap music.

A variety of rap music styles such as Boombap and Trap will be showcased in the musical.

Other music styles and elements such as traditional Chinese music, modern pop music, and rock and roll will also be displayed on the stage to present audiences an audio-visual feast.