Famous rappers to stage East Ski hip-hop musical
China's first large-scale hip-hop musical "East Ski" will make its global debut at the AIA Grand Theater on November 14.
The musical is considered a new milestone work in the history of Chinese musicals. At 2pm on October 14, online tickets will go on sale on multiple platforms including Poly Ticketing, Damai and Maoyan.
Set against the backdrop of a turbulent and chaotic ancient dynasty, the musical revolves around a pair of young men with the same appearance whose fates inevitably intertwine due to the entanglement and struggle of various forces.
Both the two young men – an heir to the throne and an ordinary inn waiter – face unprecedented challenges in their lives.
Drama, music and dance are integrated in the show, which also highlights the powerful narrative function and lyrical effect of rap music.
A variety of rap music styles such as Boombap and Trap will be showcased in the musical.
Other music styles and elements such as traditional Chinese music, modern pop music, and rock and roll will also be displayed on the stage to present audiences an audio-visual feast.
Famous Chinese rapper and actor Zao An plays the leading role in the musical. The winner of televised rap competitions has also created many impressive rap songs.
He is constantly expanding the boundaries of rap through his own reflection and practice of diverse art forms.
"I have infinite respect and love for theater and stage," he said. " Rap is my hobby and a way to express myself."
The musical also gathers finalists of the "Rap Star Dream Maker" reality show to perform on the stage. Additionally, it will invite celebrated rappers AIR, VaVa, Bridge and Will.T to interact with the audience.
In the future, the musical will be developed into an original IP with creative cultural spin-offs, immersive cultural and tourism performances and a movie.
If you go:
Date: November 14-15, 7:30pm; November 16-17, 2:30pm, 7:30pm
Venue: AIA Grand Theater 北外滩友邦大剧院
Address: 889 Dongdaming Rd 东大名路889号
Tickets: 380-1180 yuan