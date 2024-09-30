Hongkou lights up as sub-venue of 2024 Shining Shanghai Festival
Stunning light displays are on offer at the ongoing 2024 Shining Shanghai Festival, which will run till October 18.
At the festival's Hongkou sub-venue, Shanghai Film Group's classic animation intellectual property, such as "Uproar in Heaven" and "Prince Nezha's Triumph against Dragon King," make their debuts through the world's first naked eye 3D digital art installation that can be raised and lowered, which was custom designed by BOE, China's leading display panel vendor.
With high-end display technology and creative digital exhibition methods, classic Shanghai-produced animation works that carry the memories of several generations come to life in a new form.
The 5-meter-high naked eye 3D screen and intelligent recognition technology on the riverside of North Bund allow the audience to interact with classic characters such as the "Monkey King" and "Little Pig Demon," experiencing the fun of an immersive visual feast.
Following the successful launch of the avant-garde BOE-α theater at Metro City in June, Shanghai Film Group and BOE will continue to promote a new cooperation model of "film+technology."
Both parties will engage in comprehensive cooperation in fields such as LED displays, technological innovation, and artificial intelligence, and explore cutting-edge technologies such as virtual filming.
Meanwhile, Sanxingdui Museum and Shanghai Media Group are presenting the Sanxingdui Fantasy Carnival at the festival to take visitors back to the civilization of ancient China.
Through October 20, a variety of interactive activities are on offer in Jing'an District, including the light and shadow display "Ethereal Shu Realm," a pop-up cafe featuring Sanxingdui-themed artifacts at Zhang Yuan, and outdoor night parades on Maoming Road N during the National Day holiday.