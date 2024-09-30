Hongkou lights up as sub-venue of 2024 Shining Shanghai Festival

Stunning light displays are on offer at the ongoing 2024 Shining Shanghai Festival, which will run till October 18.

At the festival's Hongkou sub-venue, Shanghai Film Group's classic animation intellectual property, such as "Uproar in Heaven" and "Prince Nezha's Triumph against Dragon King," make their debuts through the world's first naked eye 3D digital art installation that can be raised and lowered, which was custom designed by BOE, China's leading display panel vendor.

With high-end display technology and creative digital exhibition methods, classic Shanghai-produced animation works that carry the memories of several generations come to life in a new form.