Documentary series explores origin, imprint of Chinese civilization

The five-episode documentary series “Jiaguo Wanli,” literally meaning “Thousands of Miles of Homeland,” started to air on Dragon TV and News Channel on October 1.
Documentary series explores origin, imprint of Chinese civilization

The series pays tribute to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The five-episode documentary series “Jiaguo Wanli,” literally meaning “Thousands of Miles of Homeland,” started to air on Dragon TV and News Channel on October 1 as a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The series aims to explore the origin and imprint of Chinese civilization from different dimensions such as the economy, society and humanities.

It elaborates on the five prominent characteristics of Chinese civilization — continuity, innovation, unity, inclusiveness and peace.

The series is also simultaneously broadcast on Knews and international communication platform ShanghaiEye.

Documentary series explores origin, imprint of Chinese civilization

The crew visits many places of the country to trace the imprint and influence of Chinese civilization.

Documentary series explores origin, imprint of Chinese civilization

Japanese documentary filmmaker Takeuchi Ryo (far right) travels China’s Maritime Silk Road.

Young Internet influencer Li Youxi, a graduate student majoring in oracle bone inscriptions, explains the long and profound history of Chinese civilization by interpreting the meanings of the age-old oracle bone inscriptions which are discovered in the northwest of China.

Chen Zheng, a professor of physics, visits and explores the magnificent water conservancy projects of both ancient and modern China.

Japanese documentary filmmaker Takeuchi Ryo travels China’s Maritime Silk Road and realizes that “harmony” is a characteristic of Chinese culture.

Artificial intelligence generated content technology is used at the beginning of each episode, devoting 30 seconds to outline the historical scenes of the stories.

Documentary series explores origin, imprint of Chinese civilization
Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
