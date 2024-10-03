Documentary series explores origin, imprint of Chinese civilization

The five-episode documentary series “Jiaguo Wanli,” literally meaning “Thousands of Miles of Homeland,” started to air on Dragon TV and News Channel on October 1 as a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The series aims to explore the origin and imprint of Chinese civilization from different dimensions such as the economy, society and humanities.

It elaborates on the five prominent characteristics of Chinese civilization — continuity, innovation, unity, inclusiveness and peace.

The series is also simultaneously broadcast on Knews and international communication platform ShanghaiEye.