Peking Opera performances celebrate National Day holiday

From October 1 to 7, the Shanghai Peking Opera Company is presenting a series of performances to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The 11 shows, including Peking Opera concerts, classic plays, and Peking Opera excerpts, showcase the achievements of the company and cater to audiences of different age groups.

On the evening of October 1, a Peking Opera concert at Yifu Theater brought together generations of artists, including Shi Yihong, Li Jun, Wang Peiyu, Yang Yang, Lu Su, and Zhao Hongyun, to celebrate National Day. They gave an impressive narration of Peking Opera's inheritance and development in the city.