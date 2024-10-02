Peking Opera performances celebrate National Day holiday
From October 1 to 7, the Shanghai Peking Opera Company is presenting a series of performances to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.
The 11 shows, including Peking Opera concerts, classic plays, and Peking Opera excerpts, showcase the achievements of the company and cater to audiences of different age groups.
On the evening of October 1, a Peking Opera concert at Yifu Theater brought together generations of artists, including Shi Yihong, Li Jun, Wang Peiyu, Yang Yang, Lu Su, and Zhao Hongyun, to celebrate National Day. They gave an impressive narration of Peking Opera's inheritance and development in the city.
They also performed famous excerpts from both classic and new modern plays such as "The Taking of Tiger Mountain," "Cao Cao and Yang Xiu," and "Change the World."
Artists of the company will also present Peking Opera classics "The Red Pony," "Women Generals of the Yang Family," and "Universal Joy," in different vocal schools.
On October 5, small-theater shows will be staged at Yuyuan Garden Malls' Beaufort Terrace, offering residents and tourists an immersive cultural experience that combines sightseeing, theater appreciation, and Chinese tea tasting.
The company will also take performances to the suburbs of Shanghai and the city of Xi'an in Shaanxi Province during the National Day holiday.