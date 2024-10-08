Sanrio fans interact with iconic characters at carnival
"Hi Sanrio," a carnival for fans of Sanrio, the Japanese company behind Hello Kitty and other popular characters, was held in Shanghai during the National Day holiday, drawing around 20,000 guests.
The carnival, which spanned over 20,000 square meters at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, had dozens of themed check-in and stamping areas, as well as themed recreational facilities. Designers of renowned Sanrio characters like Hello Kitty and My Melody interacted with Chinese fans.
DJ Hello Kitty gave her first public performance on the Chinese mainland. Pop stars such as SNH48, Dai Yanni (Flora Dai), Liu Renyu, and Boyhood delivered impressive performances as the Sanrio characters.
Wu Qian, president of Alifish, said that as a key partner of Sanrio on the Chinese mainland, they are dedicated to assisting the brand in achieving new milestones in China and providing high-quality content, goods, and service experiences for fans.
Since January 1, 2023, Alifish has held the exclusive license to manufacture and sell Sanrio-themed goods on the Chinese mainland. Alifish will create more than 50 sets of new images for Sanrio this year.
Sanrio's universe is vast, with Hello Kitty being its most popular creation. Sanrio characters have made appearances in TV shows, movies, and video games, each with their own distinct personality and backstory.