Sanrio fans interact with iconic characters at carnival

"Hi Sanrio," a carnival for fans of Sanrio, the Japanese company behind Hello Kitty and other popular characters, was held in Shanghai during the National Day holiday, drawing around 20,000 guests.

The carnival, which spanned over 20,000 square meters at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center, had dozens of themed check-in and stamping areas, as well as themed recreational facilities. Designers of renowned Sanrio characters like Hello Kitty and My Melody interacted with Chinese fans.

DJ Hello Kitty gave her first public performance on the Chinese mainland. Pop stars such as SNH48, Dai Yanni (Flora Dai), Liu Renyu, and Boyhood delivered impressive performances as the Sanrio characters.

Wu Qian, president of Alifish, said that as a key partner of Sanrio on the Chinese mainland, they are dedicated to assisting the brand in achieving new milestones in China and providing high-quality content, goods, and service experiences for fans.