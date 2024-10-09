﻿
Special documentary series 'Dialogue with ASEAN' to be aired

To mark the China-ASEAN Year of People-to-People Exchanges, Shanghai Media Group and Shanghai Jiao Tong University are cooperating on the documentary series "Dialogue with ASEAN."
A poster advertises the documentary series "Dialogue with ASEAN."

To celebrate the China-ASEAN Year of People-to-People Exchanges in 2024, Shanghai Media Group and Shanghai Jiao Tong University are cooperating on the documentary series "Dialogue with ASEAN."

The documentary takes the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations and the "Belt and Road" initiative as its background. Through real cases and vivid stories, it focuses on the fruitful results of connectivity, win-win cooperation, exchanges, and mutual learning between China and ASEAN countries in major fields, including society, economy, ecology, science and technology, and humanities.

A special program of the documentary series will be aired on Dragon TV at 10pm on October 10. The English version will also be launched on mainstream media platforms in ASEAN through SMG's overseas communication resources.

Through real cases and vivid stories, the documentary focuses on the fruitful results of connectivity, win-win cooperation, exchanges, and mutual learning between China and ASEAN countries.

The documentary crew paid visits to ASEAN countries for in-depth interviews and filming.

The 45-minute special program tells five stories to highlight the friendships and strategic partnerships between China and ASEAN countries. The crew traveled to Cambodia, Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand for interviews and filming, selecting topics of common concern.

Some stories also showcase China and ASEAN's in-depth exchanges in areas such as civil society organizations, non-governmental organizations, and universities over recent decades.

According to the documentary's chief director Ao Xue, these heartwarming stories provide insights into the development process of China and ASEAN countries from multiple perspectives.

"We hope that everyone will have a new understanding of ASEAN countries," Ao said. "And through our follow-up sequences and exploration of real cases, people can understand how China and ASEAN countries are building a closer China-ASEAN community of shared destiny."

The documentary series is expected to be broadcast in the first quarter of 2025.

Many heartwarming stories are told in the documentary for people to understand China and ASEAN countries from multiple perspectives.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
