Special documentary series 'Dialogue with ASEAN' to be aired

To celebrate the China-ASEAN Year of People-to-People Exchanges in 2024, Shanghai Media Group and Shanghai Jiao Tong University are cooperating on the documentary series "Dialogue with ASEAN."

The documentary takes the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations and the "Belt and Road" initiative as its background. Through real cases and vivid stories, it focuses on the fruitful results of connectivity, win-win cooperation, exchanges, and mutual learning between China and ASEAN countries in major fields, including society, economy, ecology, science and technology, and humanities.

A special program of the documentary series will be aired on Dragon TV at 10pm on October 10. The English version will also be launched on mainstream media platforms in ASEAN through SMG's overseas communication resources.