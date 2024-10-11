Saudi Film Nights to be presented in China

Saudi Film Nights, an exhibition of films from Saudi Arabia will open its doors in Beijing, Suzhou and Shanghai on October 21. The exhibition will run till October 26 as a new chapter in the cultural exchange between China and Saudi Arabia.

Following its success in France, Morocco and Australia, the Saudi Film Commission will bring the exhibition to China to offer insights into Saudi Arabia's film culture and foster cooperation between film industries in both countries.

Each of the four films to be screened in China – "Valley Road," "Il Signore," "Saleeg" and "Star Chaser" – provides a unique perspective on Saudi culture. They cover themes of reality, adventure and fantasy.