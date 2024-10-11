﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Saudi Film Nights to be presented in China

Following success in France, Morocco and Australia, the Saudi Film Commission will bring the exhibition to China to offer insights into Saudi Arabia's film culture.
Saudi Film Nights to be presented in China

The Saudi Film Commission will bring Saudi Film Nights to China to offer insights into Saudi Arabia's film culture.

Saudi Film Nights, an exhibition of films from Saudi Arabia will open its doors in Beijing, Suzhou and Shanghai on October 21. The exhibition will run till October 26 as a new chapter in the cultural exchange between China and Saudi Arabia.

Following its success in France, Morocco and Australia, the Saudi Film Commission will bring the exhibition to China to offer insights into Saudi Arabia's film culture and foster cooperation between film industries in both countries.

Each of the four films to be screened in China – "Valley Road," "Il Signore," "Saleeg" and "Star Chaser" – provides a unique perspective on Saudi culture. They cover themes of reality, adventure and fantasy.

Saudi Film Nights to be presented in China

A poster advertises "Valley Road."

Saudi Film Nights to be presented in China

A poster advertises "Il Signore."

Directed by Khalid Fahad, "Valley Road" centers on a 13-year-old mute boy's adventures in a mountain valley.

"Il Signore," helmed by Aymen Khoja Salem, tells the story of a Saudi engineer who pretends to be an Italian expert to work at a major company.

The animated stop-motion short "Saleeg" by director Afnan Bawyan is about a lonely grandmother living in a neighborhood full of strangers.

The sci-fi animated feature film "Star Chaser," a joint directorial effort of Ayman Jamal and Arafa Al Mughairi, revolves around a 19-year-old girl's interplanetary journey after the destruction of her home world.

In addition to film screenings, interactive activities will promote communication between Saudi and Chinese film professionals.

Saudi Film Nights to be presented in China

A poster advertises "Saleeg."

Saudi Film Nights to be presented in China

A poster advertises "Star Chaser."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
