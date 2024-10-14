Exhibition by overseas Chinese artists shows deep affection for Chinese culture
A cultural exchange art exhibition featuring artworks from 21 members of the Chinese Arts Association of San Francisco has opened its doors at the Art Museum of the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts.
The exhibition will run till November 12. Each work displays the artists' pursuit of art and deep affection for Chinese culture.
Using art as a medium, the exhibition examines the issues of overseas Chinese in the context of globalization, and the concepts of "settlement" and "mobility."
Its organizers hope that visitors would enter the world of the artists and particularly of overseas Chinese people through these works.
With a history of 45 years, the Chinese Arts Association of San Francisco is a well-known North American art group with a complex organization, large number of members, and major influence.
Many of its members regard calligraphy and painting as part of their daily lives. Through the process of making art, they nourish and express themselves while maintaining emotional connections with their homeland.
The art association not only focuses on the mutual reference and integration of various painting genres, but also strives to stimulate the potential of individual artists. With the integration of contemporary elements, traditional Chinese arts innovate and blossom in modern days.
If you go:
Date: through November 12, Monday to Friday, 8:30am-4:30pm
Venue: Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts Art Museum 上海视觉艺术学院美术馆
Address: 2200 Wenxiang Rd, Songjiang District 松江区文翔路2200号