Exhibition by overseas Chinese artists shows deep affection for Chinese culture

A cultural exchange art exhibition featuring artworks from 21 members of the Chinese Arts Association of San Francisco has opened its doors at the Art Museum of the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts.

The exhibition will run till November 12. Each work displays the artists' pursuit of art and deep affection for Chinese culture.

Using art as a medium, the exhibition examines the issues of overseas Chinese in the context of globalization, and the concepts of "settlement" and "mobility."

Its organizers hope that visitors would enter the world of the artists and particularly of overseas Chinese people through these works.