Dramatic Arts Center announces new plays on its 75th anniversary

The Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center will stage six new theatrical works in 2025 to mark its 75th anniversary.

The six works include the drama "The Deer and the Cauldron," the final work of Chinese martial arts novelist Jin Yong, and the musical "The Cycle of Fate," adapted from the Chinese classical literature "Water Margin."

The play "The Metamorphosis" reimagines Kafka's famous work from a contemporary perspective, while "End of the Rainbow" depicts the final days of Hollywood great Judy Garland. "The Three Musketeers" is a modern adaptation of the French "King of Popular Fiction" Alexandre Dumas' masterwork. "Normandie Apartment" is a suspense based on Gao Yuan's novel of the same name. It is Shanghai's first drama about the historic Wukang Building. Gao describes it as a love letter to the city.

Ti Gong

The Arts Center also intends to re-stage a number of famous plays in 2025, including Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya" by Russian director Adolf Shapiro, American playwright Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman," as well as "The Dream of the Red Chamber" and "Journey to the West." The Cao Yu Play Award-winning drama "House Guests" has been performed 100 times. In this version, director Zhou Xiaoqian hopes that more young people will watch the play to learn about the lives of the characters. The Dramatic Arts Center will host "House Guests" from November 13 to November 24. The schedule for the other performances will be announced later.

Ti Gong