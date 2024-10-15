﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Dramatic Arts Center announces new plays on its 75th anniversary

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:25 UTC+8, 2024-10-15       0
The Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center will introduce six new stage productions in the coming season as it celebrates its 75th birthday.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:25 UTC+8, 2024-10-15       0

The Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center will stage six new theatrical works in 2025 to mark its 75th anniversary.

The six works include the drama "The Deer and the Cauldron," the final work of Chinese martial arts novelist Jin Yong, and the musical "The Cycle of Fate," adapted from the Chinese classical literature "Water Margin."

The play "The Metamorphosis" reimagines Kafka's famous work from a contemporary perspective, while "End of the Rainbow" depicts the final days of Hollywood great Judy Garland.

"The Three Musketeers" is a modern adaptation of the French "King of Popular Fiction" Alexandre Dumas' masterwork.

"Normandie Apartment" is a suspense based on Gao Yuan's novel of the same name. It is Shanghai's first drama about the historic Wukang Building. Gao describes it as a love letter to the city.

Dramatic Arts Center announces new plays on its 75th anniversary
Ti Gong

Posters of the six new works

The Arts Center also intends to re-stage a number of famous plays in 2025, including Chekhov's "Uncle Vanya" by Russian director Adolf Shapiro, American playwright Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman," as well as "The Dream of the Red Chamber" and "Journey to the West."

The Cao Yu Play Award-winning drama "House Guests" has been performed 100 times. In this version, director Zhou Xiaoqian hopes that more young people will watch the play to learn about the lives of the characters.

The Dramatic Arts Center will host "House Guests" from November 13 to November 24. The schedule for the other performances will be announced later.

Dramatic Arts Center announces new plays on its 75th anniversary
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center is celebrating its 75th anniversary.

If you go:

Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center 上海话剧艺术中心

Address: 288 Anfu Rd 安福路288号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     