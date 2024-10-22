Alifish, Spiralcute announce cooperation in IP operations, authorizations

Alifish and Japanese character management company Spiralcute recently announced their strategic cooperation in future intellectual property operations and authorizations in the Chinese market.

Popular Spiralcute characters — Mofusand, Chiikawa, and Koupen Chan — will be introduced to China through goods, entertainment content, and service experiences.

Alifish also released a specialized plan for the operation of Chiikawa in the Chinese market, covering content distribution, channel expansion, and marketing.

Chiikawa's first official online flagship store in China has officially opened on Tmall, committed to building itself as a window for direct communication and interaction between influential IP and customers.