Alifish, Spiralcute announce cooperation in IP operations, authorizations

Popular Spiralcute characters — Mofusand, Chiikawa, and Koupen Chan — will be introduced to China through goods, entertainment content, and service experiences.
Alifish and Japanese character management company Spiralcute recently announced their strategic cooperation in future intellectual property operations and authorizations in the Chinese market.

Popular Spiralcute characters — Mofusand, Chiikawa, and Koupen Chan — will be introduced to China through goods, entertainment content, and service experiences.

Alifish also released a specialized plan for the operation of Chiikawa in the Chinese market, covering content distribution, channel expansion, and marketing.

Chiikawa's first official online flagship store in China has officially opened on Tmall, committed to building itself as a window for direct communication and interaction between influential IP and customers.

Alifish will offer comprehensive authorization services for Spiralcute and merchants.

Chiikawa's first official online flagship store in China has officially opened on Tmall.

Jiang Xuheng, vice president of Alifish, said that they always prioritize the long-term operation of IP.

"In the future, we will provide comprehensive authorization services for Spiralcute and merchants from products and digitalization to offline experiences," Jiang said.

"We believe that these extraordinary IP contents, combined with the excellent design and manufacturing capabilities of our Chinese partners, will bring more surprises to Chinese customers."

Officials from Spiralcute said that they would continue to create high-quality characters that are loved by the Chinese people.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
