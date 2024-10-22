﻿
A new collaboration between Universal Music China and iQiyi will provide global access for Chinese rappers.
A new deal between Universal Music China and iQiyi offers budding rappers in China access to the international market.

According to the deal between the international music giant and China's top online entertainment platform, Universal Music China will exclusively distribute new releases from the signed participants of iQiyi's smash show "The Rap of China 2024" worldwide.

Chinese rappers eye global exposure with new collaboration
Ti Gong

"The Rap of China" series is the first Chinese reality program for young rappers.

The top three finalists will visit Universal Music Group's global music labels and studios to promote international collaborations.

"The Rap of China" is the first Chinese reality show to use a narrative-driven episodic format, focused on emerging Chinese rap talent.

Since its premiere in 2018, the show has sparked a nationwide rap frenzy.

The latest season ran from early May to late July, showcasing brilliant participants like A A., A Three, ALAMEI, C2C, DANNY K, and JinJiBeWater_隼.

Chinese rappers eye global exposure with new collaboration
Ti Gong

Universal Music China will distribute new songs and help Chinese rappers collaborate internationally.

"This collaboration not only reaffirms our commitment to developing Chinese rap talent, but it also broadens their global reach, bridging cultural gaps and enriching the international music landscape with Chinese rap culture," said Timothy Xu, Universal Music China chairman and CEO.

JinJiBeWater_隼, the winner of "The Rap of China 2024," hopes that the new arrangement will provide additional opportunities for Chinese rappers.

"Like a lot of rappers in the show, I started from the ground up, grinding out every step of the way on my own," he said. "I look forward to sparking fresh ideas and inspiration with fellow artists."

﻿
