Chinese rappers eye global exposure with new collaboration

A new collaboration between Universal Music China and iQiyi will provide global access for Chinese rappers.

A new deal between Universal Music China and iQiyi offers budding rappers in China access to the international market. According to the deal between the international music giant and China's top online entertainment platform, Universal Music China will exclusively distribute new releases from the signed participants of iQiyi's smash show "The Rap of China 2024" worldwide.



Ti Gong

The top three finalists will visit Universal Music Group's global music labels and studios to promote international collaborations. "The Rap of China" is the first Chinese reality show to use a narrative-driven episodic format, focused on emerging Chinese rap talent. Since its premiere in 2018, the show has sparked a nationwide rap frenzy. The latest season ran from early May to late July, showcasing brilliant participants like A A., A Three, ALAMEI, C2C, DANNY K, and JinJiBeWater_隼.



Ti Gong