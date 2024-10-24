Dance drama 'Tiangong Kaiwu' explores life of ancient scientist

The dance digs deep to look at how Song Yingxing overcame various obstacles in the 17th century to compile an encyclopedia covering agricultural techniques and handicraft skills.

Well-known Chinese filmmaker Lu Chuan's dance drama directorial debut "Tiangong Kaiwu," will be staged at Shanghai Culture Square from October 25 to October 27. The dance has already been performed 20 times in eight cities around the country, winning acclaim from both critics and audiences for its thought-provoking story and blend of dance, video art, and cutting-edge stage effects. Starring Ma Jiaolong, Lu Kedi, Liu Jing and Yao Liang, the drama depicts ancient Chinese scientist Song Yingxing's life and the various agricultural and handicraft skills he summed up in the famous 17th-century Chinese encyclopedia "Tiangong Kaiwu."

Talented dancer Lu Kedi plays Song. He noted that director Lu gave dancers space and freedom to portray the roles, enabling them to present fresh expressions on stage in each performance. "The ancient Chinese scientist Song is very charming," Lu said. "His life was full of obstacles, but he was still optimistic and dedicated to studying science, technology and craftsmanship. His achievements benefited future generations." Ma Jiaolong, a popular dance blogger and teacher, plays Song in his twilight years. In recent years, Ma has popularized classic Chinese dance in Paris, London, and other cities. Ma said he uses his imagination, personality, and body language to depict Song.

He said spread of Chinese dance in the world is still insufficient. "There are so many styles of Chinese dance that can be showcased to overseas audiences," Ma added. "I also hope to introduce more wonderful dance dramas with traditional Chinese characteristics to foreigners." Director Lu, who is acclaimed for his movies "Kekexili: Mountain Patrol" and "City of Life and Death," said that Song is not only a scientist, but also a philosopher. His spirit and ideas still inspire people today.