Curtain up on Saudi Film Night screenings

The Shanghai stop of the Saudi Film Nights was successfully held at the Shanghai Film Art Center on Friday, attracting Saudi filmmaker Aymen Khoja and movie buffs.

The exhibition of movies from Saudi Arabia is also a platform for dialogues that span regions, languages, and cultures.

Two excellent Saudi films — comedy "Il Signore" and animated stop-motion short "Saleeg" were screened at the center. After the film screenings, Aymen Khoja, director of "Il Signore," spoke about creation of the film.

On his first visit to China, Khoja also explored more possibilities to exchange and cooperate with Chinese film professionals in the future.