Elite runners from overseas dominate 10K race

  15:31 UTC+8, 2024-10-27
Overseas runners dominated the 2024 Shanghai Elite 10K Race which attracted a total of 7,000 participants.
Seven thousand runners hit the road on time despite the rain on Sunday morning for the 2024 Shanghai Elite 10K Race in Putuo District.

Elite runners from overseas continued to dominate the World Athletics' Gold Label road race. Kenyan duo Patrick Mosin and Geoffrey Toroitich Kipchumba led the pack, crossing the finish line in the Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park almost the same time, clocking 28 minutes and 37 seconds. Mao Ako from Tanzania was two seconds behind them to place third.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Runners start their race in the rain on Sunday morning.

On the women's side, Judy Jelagat Kemboi from Kenya became the women's champion, finishing the race in 31 minutes and 17 seconds. She was followed by Jackline Sakilu (0:33:17) from Tanzania and Buzunesh Getashew Gudeta (0:33:25) from Ethiopia.

2024 Shanghai Half Marathon winner Ja E'renjia and Wang Panpan were the fastest male and female domestic runners, clocking 0:29:36 and 0:34:20, respectively.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A wheelchair discipline has been set in this year's race.

According to the organizers, 99.19 percent runners managed to complete their race.

Six ambulances and 120 first aid volunteers were arranged along the route to ensure runners' safety. Another 700 student volunteers from three local colleges provided service for the event.

The next major running event in Shanghai will be the 2024 Shanghai Marathon scheduled for December 1.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Some 99.19 percent runners managed to complete their race.

Source: SHINE
