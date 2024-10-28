Shanghai-produced audio-visual content showcased to international broadcasters

The Shanghai-London Screen Industry Forum brought together representatives, industry professionals, producers, directors, and actors from China and the United Kingdom.

High-quality Shanghai-produced audio-visual content has recently been showcased to international broadcasters at the Shanghai-London Screen Industry Forum. The forum brought together representatives, industry professionals, producers, directors, and actors from both China and the UK to exchange and explore more possibilities of cooperation. Luo Yi, deputy director-general of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, said that China and the UK have a long shared history and rich cultural resonance and emotional consensus. "Through this event, British counterparts can witness and understand the latest development of Chinese film and television," Luo said. "We hope that this dialogue will continue to serve as a platform for industry cooperation and creative collision between Shanghai and London."

Rupert Daniels, director of services and skills at the Department for Business and Trade in the UK, said that they are committed to building a high-level dialogue between the Chinese and British governments, including discussing future cooperation directions in the field of creative industries. In the past months, there has been frequent interaction between the creative industries of China and the UK. In June, the cast of excellent British series and films were invited to speak with Chinese audiences at the Shanghai International Film Festival and Shanghai TV Festival. On November 5, BBC Studios' highly anticipated Ultra HD documentary series "Asia" will start to air on Dragon TV and streaming platforms such as iQiyi, Tencent and Youku. In the future, many more outstanding natural history documentaries produced by BBC Studios will be introduced to Chinese audiences.