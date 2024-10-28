﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai-produced audio-visual content showcased to international broadcasters

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:36 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
The Shanghai-London Screen Industry Forum brought together representatives, industry professionals, producers, directors, and actors from China and the United Kingdom.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:36 UTC+8, 2024-10-28       0
SSI ļʱ
Shanghai-produced audio-visual content showcased to international broadcasters

The Shanghai-London Screen Industry Forum brings together government representatives, industry professionals, producers, directors, and actors from both China and the United Kingdom.

High-quality Shanghai-produced audio-visual content has recently been showcased to international broadcasters at the Shanghai-London Screen Industry Forum.

The forum brought together representatives, industry professionals, producers, directors, and actors from both China and the UK to exchange and explore more possibilities of cooperation.

Luo Yi, deputy director-general of the Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, said that China and the UK have a long shared history and rich cultural resonance and emotional consensus.

"Through this event, British counterparts can witness and understand the latest development of Chinese film and television," Luo said. "We hope that this dialogue will continue to serve as a platform for industry cooperation and creative collision between Shanghai and London."

Shanghai-produced audio-visual content showcased to international broadcasters

Native Shanghai actors Lu Yi (center) and Huang Yi (left) hope to introduce Chinese culture and history to more people elsewhere in the world.

Shanghai-produced audio-visual content showcased to international broadcasters

There has been frequent interaction between the creative industries of China and the UK.

Rupert Daniels, director of services and skills at the Department for Business and Trade in the UK, said that they are committed to building a high-level dialogue between the Chinese and British governments, including discussing future cooperation directions in the field of creative industries.

In the past months, there has been frequent interaction between the creative industries of China and the UK. In June, the cast of excellent British series and films were invited to speak with Chinese audiences at the Shanghai International Film Festival and Shanghai TV Festival.

On November 5, BBC Studios' highly anticipated Ultra HD documentary series "Asia" will start to air on Dragon TV and streaming platforms such as iQiyi, Tencent and Youku.

In the future, many more outstanding natural history documentaries produced by BBC Studios will be introduced to Chinese audiences.

Shanghai-produced audio-visual content showcased to international broadcasters

On November 5, BBC Studios' highly anticipated Ultra HD documentary series "Asia" will start to air on Dragon TV.

The 35 Chinese film and TV productions showcased in London include "City of the City," "The Legend of Heroes," and "Link Click."

Streaming platform iQiyi also announced its cooperation with BBC Studios on the IP based on the popular British drama "Inside No. 9." A short drama version of the acclaimed series will be specifically designed for Chinese audiences.

According to Geng Danhao, vice president of iQiyi, in a single episode of 18 minutes, the short drama will tell a brand new story that retains the TV series' original style and charm.

BBC Studios is also cooperating with the Shanghai Media Group on the urban suspense series "Forensic," which is inspired by the multi award-winning crime drama "Silent Witness."

Shanghai-produced audio-visual content showcased to international broadcasters

Streaming platform iQiyi will cooperate with BBC Studios on a short drama version of the popular British series "Inside No. 9."

Shanghai-produced audio-visual content showcased to international broadcasters

A poster advertises "Link Click."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     