Curtain rises on 13th Shanghai International Magic Festival

The 13th Shanghai International Magic Festival, an important program of the ongoing 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival raises its curtain today (October 29) at the Pudong New Area Culture and Arts Guidance Center.

Running till November 3, the festival brings together many of the world's most celebrated illusionists to present an array of shows, including the World Spectacular Stage Magic Gala Show, and the World Spectacular Close-up Magic Gala Show.

In addition to showcases, both masters and new talented magicians will also participate in close-up magic competitions.