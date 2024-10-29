﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Curtain rises on 13th Shanghai International Magic Festival

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:03 UTC+8, 2024-10-29       0
Running till November 3, the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival brings together many of the world's most celebrated illusionists to present an array of shows.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  18:03 UTC+8, 2024-10-29       0

Famous illusionists from all over world send greetings to audiences of the 13th Shanghai International Magic Festival.

The 13th Shanghai International Magic Festival, an important program of the ongoing 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival raises its curtain today (October 29) at the Pudong New Area Culture and Arts Guidance Center.

Running till November 3, the festival brings together many of the world's most celebrated illusionists to present an array of shows, including the World Spectacular Stage Magic Gala Show, and the World Spectacular Close-up Magic Gala Show.

In addition to showcases, both masters and new talented magicians will also participate in close-up magic competitions.

Curtain rises on 13th Shanghai International Magic Festival

The festival is an important program of the ongoing 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

Curtain rises on 13th Shanghai International Magic Festival

A magician interacts with audience members at the festival press conference.

Since its establishment, the Shanghai International Magic Festival has won widespread praise from the international magic circle and audiences for its high-quality stage performances and diversified academic programs. Now an annual cultural event of the city, it has already become a demonstration and "benchmark" for magic arts in China and Asia.

The 10 performances will feature stunning acts from famous illusionists including Christian Engblom, Francesco Fontanelli, Shoot Ogawa and Bernardo Sedlacek.

Curtain rises on 13th Shanghai International Magic Festival

Shows and magic-themed events are being hosted at the Pudong New Area Culture and Arts Guidance Center.

Curtain rises on 13th Shanghai International Magic Festival

Exhibits and interactive activities invite the public to become immersed in a world of wonder.

The Magic Market is a new highlight of the festival. It will bring together magic-themed exhibits and interactive activities for the audience to become immersed in a world of wonder.

Magic lectures will also be given for magic enthusiasts and practitioners to exchange tips. Meanwhile, the four-day professional magic props exhibition will invite exhibitors from China, Japan, and South Korea to showcase their most cutting-edge magic props and technologies.

If you go:

Date: October 29-November 3

Venue: Pudong New Area Culture and Arts Guidance Center 上海市浦东新区文化艺术指导中心

Address: 2769 Jinxiu Rd 锦绣路2769号

Curtain rises on 13th Shanghai International Magic Festival

A poster advertises the 13th Shanghai International Magic Festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Shanghai International Arts Festival
Pudong New Area
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     