Curtain rises on 13th Shanghai International Magic Festival
The 13th Shanghai International Magic Festival, an important program of the ongoing 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival raises its curtain today (October 29) at the Pudong New Area Culture and Arts Guidance Center.
Running till November 3, the festival brings together many of the world's most celebrated illusionists to present an array of shows, including the World Spectacular Stage Magic Gala Show, and the World Spectacular Close-up Magic Gala Show.
In addition to showcases, both masters and new talented magicians will also participate in close-up magic competitions.
Since its establishment, the Shanghai International Magic Festival has won widespread praise from the international magic circle and audiences for its high-quality stage performances and diversified academic programs. Now an annual cultural event of the city, it has already become a demonstration and "benchmark" for magic arts in China and Asia.
The 10 performances will feature stunning acts from famous illusionists including Christian Engblom, Francesco Fontanelli, Shoot Ogawa and Bernardo Sedlacek.
The Magic Market is a new highlight of the festival. It will bring together magic-themed exhibits and interactive activities for the audience to become immersed in a world of wonder.
Magic lectures will also be given for magic enthusiasts and practitioners to exchange tips. Meanwhile, the four-day professional magic props exhibition will invite exhibitors from China, Japan, and South Korea to showcase their most cutting-edge magic props and technologies.
If you go:
Date: October 29-November 3
Venue: Pudong New Area Culture and Arts Guidance Center 上海市浦东新区文化艺术指导中心
Address: 2769 Jinxiu Rd 锦绣路2769号