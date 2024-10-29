﻿
City company performs Kunqu Opera classic in Beijing

Gu Haohao, director of the Shanghai Kunqu Opera Company, says its interpretation of classics such as "The Peony Pavilion" aims to bring new vitality to traditional Chinese culture.
City company performs Kunqu Opera classic in Beijing

Shanghai Kunqu Opera Company's version of the classic "The Peony Pavilion" is at the China National Opera House.

Shanghai Kunqu Opera Company's complete version of the classic "The Peony Pavilion" has been selected to exhibit in Beijing at a display of excellent stage productions of China in the new era.

From October 28 to 30, the Kunqu Opera play at the China National Opera House newly interprets the charm and elegance of ancient Chinese playwright Tang Xianzu's masterpiece.

The complete version not only surpasses the original play's impression on audiences of "pure romance," but also highlights the collision between love, ideals and the real society at that time, reflecting profound humanistic values.

There have been around 50 performances in 14 Chinese cities since last year. It was the opening performance at last year's 22nd China Shanghai International Arts Festival and recently played to audiences in France.

The Shanghai Kunqu Opera Company has been dedicated to the inheritance of ancient Chinese plays, such as "Four Dreams of Linchuan," "The Palace of Eternal Life" and "The Jingyang Bell."

Gu Haohao, the company's director, says it adheres to the concept of "inheriting classics, creating classics, interpreting classics, and spreading classics" to bring new vitality to traditional Chinese culture.

