City company performs Kunqu Opera classic in Beijing

Shanghai Kunqu Opera Company's complete version of the classic "The Peony Pavilion" has been selected to exhibit in Beijing at a display of excellent stage productions of China in the new era.

From October 28 to 30, the Kunqu Opera play at the China National Opera House newly interprets the charm and elegance of ancient Chinese playwright Tang Xianzu's masterpiece.

The complete version not only surpasses the original play's impression on audiences of "pure romance," but also highlights the collision between love, ideals and the real society at that time, reflecting profound humanistic values.