New movies set to boost box office in November

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  12:23 UTC+8, 2024-11-01
The release of 51 new films should push the country's box office receipts to new heights this year, with fans waiting eagerly for the latest work from directors at home and abroad.
New movies set to boost box office in November
Dong Jun

The cast of "Within" pose with an audience at the Wujiaochang Wanda Cinema.

China's box office revenue this year surpassed 38 billion yuan (US$5.3 billion) as of October 29, according to box office tracker Dengta Data. By the end of the year, the release of 51 new films should push the country's box office receipts to a new height.

Three movies – sci-fi adventure "Venom: The Last Dance," Japanese animation "Look Back," and domestic suspense thriller "The Unseen Sister" – have also helped boost the box office this week.

Meanwhile, the re-screening of the "Harry Potter" series evoked generations of movie buffs' nostalgia for the fantastic wizarding world.

On Wednesday, the domestic crime movie "Within" hosted a grand premiere at the Wujiaochang Wanda Cinema. Based on a true event, the latest offering by director Guo Dalu will hit cinemas across China on November 8.

New movies set to boost box office in November
Dong Jun / SHINE

Director Guo Dalu and leading actress Tao Xinran talk with movie fans.

The film focuses on the childhood influence and trauma posed on a left behind child after she reaches adulthood. Her memories uncover a murder mystery dormant for many years. It also analyzes the lives, safety, psychology, and educational issues of left behind children.

Leading actress Tao Xinran plays a single mother. Tao said that she learned to play mahjong, make rice noodles, and tanned her skin in order to get close to the role.

A remarkable change in Chinese cinema is that more films are now exploring social issues and humanity to inspire and resonate with the audience. From the development of special effects to camera language, Chinese directors are enhancing an immersive viewing experience at theaters.

The following are some highly anticipated productions to be released in the Chinese mainland in November.

New movies set to boost box office in November

A poster advertises "Cesium Fallout."

"Cesium Fallout"

Release date: November 1

The disaster film starring Hong Kong actors Andy Lau and Karen Mok and mainland actor Bai Yu tells the story of a crisis caused by the sudden leak of high-intensity radioactive material cesium-137.

Experts and firefighters cooperate in a fight to save millions of people. Gradually they become aware there seems to be another hidden danger behind the disaster.

New movies set to boost box office in November

A poster advertises "Red One."

"Red One"

Release date: November 8

Starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, the action-packed American comedy is about how the North Pole's security team joins a notorious bounty hunter to save Christmas after Santa Claus is kidnapped.

Based on the story of the same name by Hiram Garcia, the film blends elements of action and adventure and features stunning visuals to depict fantastic creatures and scenes.

New movies set to boost box office in November

A poster advertises "Within."

"Within"

Release date: November 8

Written and directed by Guo Dalu, the film centers on the struggle and growth of women in adversity, reflecting their strength and independence.

In the walls of an abandoned elementary school, aged remains are unearthed. During the investigation, a police captain discovers the case involves five teenagers many years ago.

New movies set to boost box office in November

A poster advertises "Last Mile."

"Last Mile"

Release date: November 9

Directed by Ayuko Tsukahara, the Japanese suspense film follows a series of cardboard box explosions causing panic among the public.

Erena Funado, a distribution warehouse director, has to face up to the challenge and control the situation.

New movies set to boost box office in November

A poster advertises "Her Story."

"Her Story"

Release date: November 22

The comedy romance by Shao Yihui is the story of a single mother who finds warmth and consolation from a neighbor after moving into a new home. Despite their different personalities, the two women support each other when faced with new challenges in their lives.

Following the success of 2021's "Myth of Love," director Shao focuses on the delicate emotional relationships and career of the group of "Shanghai drifters" (young people who come to Shanghai to work) from a sharp and humorous female perspective.

New movies set to boost box office in November

A poster advertises "Gladiator II."

"Gladiator II"

Release date: November 22

Ridley Scott's sequel to the 2000 hit stars Pedro Pascal, Paul Mescal and Connie Nielsen.

Set 20 years after the first installment, the movie tells how Lucius, son of Maximus, wins back the glory of Rome for its people at the Colosseum after his homeland is conquered by tyrannical emperors.

New movies set to boost box office in November

A poster advertises "Money Bastion."

"Money Bastion"

Release date: November 22

The suspense cop film helmed by Peng Fa stars Wang Qianyuan and Feng Shaofeng as opponents in a stock fraud case involving billions of yuan.

A fierce race against time unfolds between police and swindlers. But as the investigation continues, the truth becomes increasingly elusive.

New movies set to boost box office in November

A poster advertises "Moana 2."

"Moana 2"

Release date: November 29 (for the Chinese mainland market)

The Walt Disney Animation Studios' animated musical is about Moana's new voyage to the far and dangerous seas of Oceania to reunite the lost tribes on the vast ocean after receiving a call from her ancestors.

It is Disney's 63rd animated feature and sequel to 2016's "Moana." The film features beautiful music and stunning visual effects to immerse the audience in magnificent tropical scenery and ocean wonders.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
