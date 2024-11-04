Mickey Avenue's snowfall moment is enhanced with new stories featuring Mickey, Minnie, and the Snowies. Each evening, "Mickey's Snow Magic" transforms Mickey Avenue into a frosty fairyland with themed music and captivating projections of Mickey narrating classic Disney bedtime stories, dazzling visitors with a cascade of glittering snowflakes.

The beloved Disney Winter Frostival returns to Shanghai Disney Resort from November 8, 2024, to February 21, 2025, offering enchanting seasonal experiences for the ultimate winter celebration.

The Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade returns, showcasing classic Disney winter scenes and beloved characters in a dazzling array of floats and decorations. Guests can enjoy appearances by Duffy and Friends, as well as Mickey and Friends, in outfits transitioning from Christmas to the Spring Festival.

The Frostival! A Celebration of Winter invites guests to explore a winter wonderland at the Enchanted Storybook Castle and Gardens of Imagination, featuring classic Disney stories through stunning projections, lights, and sounds. Faux ice statues return with new sculptures of Fru Fru and Mr. Big from Zootopia.

Winter at Shanghai Disney Resort kicks off with a special birthday surprise for Mickey and Minnie. From November 12 to 18, a secret birthday surprise occurs during the Shanghai Disneyland Band performance at the Castle stage. Guests can also enjoy Mickey and Minnie's Birthday Celebration Castle Projection "Best Wishes" after the nighttime spectacular. On November 18, Mickey and Minnie will wear special outfits for a birthday celebration at the Enchanted Storybook Castle stage.