'The Rap of China 2024' to get global distribution
Streaming platform iQiyi has partnered with Universal Music Greater China (UMGC) to distribute the contestants' songs from the hit variety show "The Rap of China 2024" internationally.
The strategic arrangement will allow Universal Music Group to exclusively distribute all future releases by the show's signed participants globally, as well as invite the top three contestants on a global tour of the company's historic music labels and facilities.
UMGC has also formed a dedicated staff to provide comprehensive support in A&R (artist and repertoire), artist management, marketing, and product development.
Since its launch in 2018, "The Rap of China" series has become a successful youth culture brand, igniting young people's interest in rap. A slew of talented rappers have risen and begun their careers on this platform.
The most recent season, which aired from May to July, featured noteworthy contenders such as A Three, ALAMEI, C2C, and Jarstick. All of these artists' songs will be distributed globally under the UMG umbrella. UMG will invite the top three finalists to visit key worldwide record labels, extending their artistic perspectives and encouraging cross-cultural collaborations.
Zuo Jin, the show's primary director, stated that this season had a collection of bright young artists who demonstrated their inventiveness on stage. The new alliance, he believes, will increase the show's international reach and appeal.