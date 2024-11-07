'The Rap of China 2024' to get global distribution

Streaming platform iQiyi has partnered with Universal Music Greater China (UMGC) to distribute the contestants' songs from the hit variety show "The Rap of China 2024" internationally.

The strategic arrangement will allow Universal Music Group to exclusively distribute all future releases by the show's signed participants globally, as well as invite the top three contestants on a global tour of the company's historic music labels and facilities.

UMGC has also formed a dedicated staff to provide comprehensive support in A&R (artist and repertoire), artist management, marketing, and product development.

