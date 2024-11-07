Feature / Entertainment

'The Rap of China 2024' to get global distribution

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:04 UTC+8, 2024-11-07       0
Streaming platform iQiyi has partnered with Universal Music Greater China to promote the songs from the hit variety show "The Rap of China 2024" internationally.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:04 UTC+8, 2024-11-07       0
'The Rap of China 2024' to get global distribution

Since 2018, "The Rap of China" has become a big hit with young people and sparked their interest in rap.

Streaming platform iQiyi has partnered with Universal Music Greater China (UMGC) to distribute the contestants' songs from the hit variety show "The Rap of China 2024" internationally.

The strategic arrangement will allow Universal Music Group to exclusively distribute all future releases by the show's signed participants globally, as well as invite the top three contestants on a global tour of the company's historic music labels and facilities.

UMGC has also formed a dedicated staff to provide comprehensive support in A&R (artist and repertoire), artist management, marketing, and product development.

'The Rap of China 2024' to get global distribution

Many talented rappers have launched their careers on this platform.

'The Rap of China 2024' to get global distribution

The new iQiyi-UMGC alliance will boost the show's global reach.

Since its launch in 2018, "The Rap of China" series has become a successful youth culture brand, igniting young people's interest in rap. A slew of talented rappers have risen and begun their careers on this platform.

The most recent season, which aired from May to July, featured noteworthy contenders such as A Three, ALAMEI, C2C, and Jarstick. All of these artists' songs will be distributed globally under the UMG umbrella. UMG will invite the top three finalists to visit key worldwide record labels, extending their artistic perspectives and encouraging cross-cultural collaborations.

Zuo Jin, the show's primary director, stated that this season had a collection of bright young artists who demonstrated their inventiveness on stage. The new alliance, he believes, will increase the show's international reach and appeal.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     