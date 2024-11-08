Festival highlights traditional performing arts

Shanghai Theater Academy's program features artists from Georgia, Armenia, Germany, Brazil, and Russia bringing the distinct culture and arts of their respective countries.

The Silk Road Traditional Performing Arts Festival and the 12th Shanghai International Experimental Theater Festival will be hosted from November 10 to 16 at the Shanghai Theater Academy. The performing arts festival is a joint effort of the academy and the ITI/UNESCO Network for Higher Education in the Performing Arts. A cultural brand of the academy, it also offers an artistic exchange platform for international theater artists and scholars to explore and practice the dissemination and innovation of traditional performing arts in the new era, providing ideas and directions for their contemporary expression and future development. A total of 12 plays, including puppet show "Othello," comedy "Kolumbine," and drama "The Waste Land," as well as art workshops and lectures will be staged during the festival.

Artists from Georgia, Armenia, Germany, Brazil, and Russia will bring the distinct culture and arts of their countries through varied styles of stage performance. Shanghai Theater Academy has prepared three plays — "Lady White Snake," "Daiyu Buries the Flowers" and "Our Hearts Are with the Trees" — for the festival. Xiao Ying, director of the academy's acting department, said the production crew for "Lady White Snake" is an outstanding team of both Chinese and French artists. "Rooted in the charm of traditional Chinese opera, the play explores the infinite possibilities of body expression," Xiao said.