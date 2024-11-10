Love Game in Eastern Fantasy proves popular overseas

Chinese fantasy drama "Love Game in Eastern Fantasy" has gained popularity overseas for its imaginative storytelling, hilarious plot twists and exquisite scenes of traditional Chinese aesthetics.

Since its debut on November 1 on Tencent Video and international streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube and Rakuten Viki, the 32-episode series starring Yu Shuxin and Ding Yuxi has drawn a large audience and sparked trending topics on social media sites.

Based on a hit online novel "Black Lotus Guide Manual," the saga revolves around an ordinary white-collar worker Ling Miaomiao's fall into a fictional ancient world of her favorite fantasy book, where humans, monsters and monster hunters coexist.

To come back to the modern world she lives in, Ling has to complete the two major game tasks — defeating the big boss and winning love from Mu Sheng, a monster-hunter with a dark side, or known as the "Black Lotus."