﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Love Game in Eastern Fantasy proves popular overseas

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:58 UTC+8, 2024-11-10       0
Chinese fantasy drama "Love Game in Eastern Fantasy" has gained popularity overseas for its imaginative storytelling, hilarious plot twists and Chinese aesthetics.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:58 UTC+8, 2024-11-10       0
Love Game in Eastern Fantasy proves popular overseas

The 32-episode fantasy series has attracted a large audience and sparked trending topics on social media sites.

Chinese fantasy drama "Love Game in Eastern Fantasy" has gained popularity overseas for its imaginative storytelling, hilarious plot twists and exquisite scenes of traditional Chinese aesthetics.

Since its debut on November 1 on Tencent Video and international streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube and Rakuten Viki, the 32-episode series starring Yu Shuxin and Ding Yuxi has drawn a large audience and sparked trending topics on social media sites.

Based on a hit online novel "Black Lotus Guide Manual," the saga revolves around an ordinary white-collar worker Ling Miaomiao's fall into a fictional ancient world of her favorite fantasy book, where humans, monsters and monster hunters coexist.

To come back to the modern world she lives in, Ling has to complete the two major game tasks — defeating the big boss and winning love from Mu Sheng, a monster-hunter with a dark side, or known as the "Black Lotus."

Love Game in Eastern Fantasy proves popular overseas

Yu Shuxin is the leading actress in the series.

Love Game in Eastern Fantasy proves popular overseas

Ding Yuxi Is the leading male actor in the series.

Love Game in Eastern Fantasy proves popular overseas

The series has a clever combination of Eastern fantasy narrative with the introduction of game system and settings.

Many viewers are stunned by the light-hearted series' creative blend of Eastern fantasy narrative along with game systems and settings.

They are also impressed by the characters' growth and self-recognition on the magical journey through the collision of modern thinking ways and the ancient Chinese backdrop.

On China's film and TV review website Douban, the series has received 7.6 out of 10 rating, the highest score for a Chinese fantasy series this year.

"I love its special effects to depict the monster-hunting adventures," said netizen Xiao You. "The drama's spectacular scenes and color tones are even not inferior to those of movies."

Rakuten Viki and IMDb have respectively given the series 9.4 and 8.3 out of 10 ratings. Many foreign viewers noted that the drama is very enjoyable to watch as it has a very interesting plot and its costumes and scenes are very beautiful.

To expand into more foreign markets, the series will also be translated into multiple languages.

Love Game in Eastern Fantasy proves popular overseas

The series also provides an insight into traditional Chinese culture.

Love Game in Eastern Fantasy proves popular overseas

The series features stunning costumes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Rakuten
Netflix
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     