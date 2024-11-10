Love Game in Eastern Fantasy proves popular overseas
Chinese fantasy drama "Love Game in Eastern Fantasy" has gained popularity overseas for its imaginative storytelling, hilarious plot twists and exquisite scenes of traditional Chinese aesthetics.
Since its debut on November 1 on Tencent Video and international streaming platforms like Netflix, YouTube and Rakuten Viki, the 32-episode series starring Yu Shuxin and Ding Yuxi has drawn a large audience and sparked trending topics on social media sites.
Based on a hit online novel "Black Lotus Guide Manual," the saga revolves around an ordinary white-collar worker Ling Miaomiao's fall into a fictional ancient world of her favorite fantasy book, where humans, monsters and monster hunters coexist.
To come back to the modern world she lives in, Ling has to complete the two major game tasks — defeating the big boss and winning love from Mu Sheng, a monster-hunter with a dark side, or known as the "Black Lotus."
Many viewers are stunned by the light-hearted series' creative blend of Eastern fantasy narrative along with game systems and settings.
They are also impressed by the characters' growth and self-recognition on the magical journey through the collision of modern thinking ways and the ancient Chinese backdrop.
On China's film and TV review website Douban, the series has received 7.6 out of 10 rating, the highest score for a Chinese fantasy series this year.
"I love its special effects to depict the monster-hunting adventures," said netizen Xiao You. "The drama's spectacular scenes and color tones are even not inferior to those of movies."
Rakuten Viki and IMDb have respectively given the series 9.4 and 8.3 out of 10 ratings. Many foreign viewers noted that the drama is very enjoyable to watch as it has a very interesting plot and its costumes and scenes are very beautiful.
To expand into more foreign markets, the series will also be translated into multiple languages.