'When You Are Old' special chapters brought alive for Shanghai audiences

Special chapters of the acclaimed documentary series “When You Are Old” — “Take A Bath” and “Balloon” — were screened at the Shanghai Social Science Museum on Saturday.

When the series was aired in summer, it touched many viewers with its heartwarming record of the lives, emotional world and relationships of China's elderly people.

According to Chief Director Fan Shiguang, their concern for the elderly is consistent and will continue. The extra chapters also focus on caregivers, a group whose dedication is highlighted so as to draw social attention and provide valuable insight and solutions for families facing caregiving difficulties.

“Take A Bath” focuses its lens on the lives of disabled elderly who take bath with the help of caregivers.