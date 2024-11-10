Feature / Entertainment

'When You Are Old' special chapters brought alive for Shanghai audiences

Special chapters of the acclaimed Tencent documentary series “When You Are Old” — “Take A Bath” and “Balloon” — were screened at the Shanghai Social Science Museum on Saturday.
The crew behind the special chapters of the acclaimed documentary series “When You Are Old” interacted with the audience at the Shanghai Social Science Museum on Saturday.

Special chapters of the acclaimed documentary series “When You Are Old” — “Take A Bath” and “Balloon” — were screened at the Shanghai Social Science Museum on Saturday.

When the series was aired in summer, it touched many viewers with its heartwarming record of the lives, emotional world and relationships of China's elderly people.

According to Chief Director Fan Shiguang, their concern for the elderly is consistent and will continue. The extra chapters also focus on caregivers, a group whose dedication is highlighted so as to draw social attention and provide valuable insight and solutions for families facing caregiving difficulties.

“Take A Bath” focuses its lens on the lives of disabled elderly who take bath with the help of caregivers.

'When You Are Old' special chapters brought alive for Shanghai audiences

A still from "Balloon"

'When You Are Old' special chapters brought alive for Shanghai audiences

Qian Weihong (center), a character in "Balloon," shared with the audience her caregiving experience.

In “Balloon,” 60-year-old Qian Weihong transforms her apartment into a family “nursing home” to take good care of her old parents with Alzheimer's disease.

After Qian was diagnosed with lung cancer, the balloon, which was a tool for her post-operative rehabilitation exercise, unexpectedly became a joyful interactive toy between her and her bedridden demented mother. Qian also developed a practical caring method for the elderly.

Both China and Shanghai are facing challenges related to an aging population.

Xie Lin, producer of the series from Tencent Video, noted that she was moved by the characters in the story.

“Scientific care not only relies on the warmth of family, but also on expertise and the help of professional institutions. I hope the documentary can inspire more people to learn about good caring methods.”

The documentary series and its extra chapters are aired on Tencent Video.

