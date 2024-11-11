Second and final season of 'Arcane' released in Shanghai

Animation series inspired by online video game "League of Legends" continues the story of two sisters embroiled in conflict over clashing convictions and arcane technologies.

The action-adventure animation series "Arcane," inspired by the multiplayer online video game "League of Legends," released its second season at a premiering ceremony in Shanghai. "League of Legends" has won global popularity since its launch in 2009. The annual League of Legends World Championship has been the most influential and viewed event in the eSport world.

Distributed by Netflix in 2021, "Arcane" is set in the "League of Legends" universe, attracting both long-time fans of the game and casual viewers who have never played the game. Amid escalating unrest between the rich, utopian city of Piltover and the seedy, oppressed underbelly of Zaun, sisters Vi and Jinx find themselves embroiled in a developing conflict over clashing convictions and arcane technologies.

The second and final season of "Arcane" had its premiering ceremony in Shanghai over the weekend, gathering production members and Chinese voice actors. According to producer Christian Linke, the story of the second season will continue from the end of the first. "The protagonists will continue to grow, and I'm confident that the visual effects and emotional impact will surpass the first season," he said.

The second season of "Arcane" is accessible on domestic streaming platforms Tencent Video and Bilibili. Globally, it has been dubbed in 26 languages with subtitles in 33 languages. According to Tencent Games vice president Huang Lingdong, elements in the animation will be put into "League of Legends" team fight tactics, game scenes and tools to create more interaction in the universe. An immersive musical show of "Arcane" is expected to debut in Shanghai next year.