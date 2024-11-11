﻿
Acclaimed Peking Opera play to be a treat for moviegoers

Shooting has begun at Shanghai Film Park to make the Shanghai Peking Opera Company's classic production "The Royal Consort of Tang," a tragic Tang Dynasty love story, into a film.
Shooting for the Peking Opera film began at the Shanghai Film Park on Sunday.

Shanghai Peking Opera Company's classic stage play "The Royal Consort of Tang" is to be made into a film.

Shot with 8K cameras, the film directed by Liang Shan stars Peking Opera artists Shi Yihong, Li Jun, Chen Shaoyun and A Ping.

It tells the tragic love story of Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) imperial concubine Yang Yuhuan and Emperor Li Longji.

Shooting for the film has begun at the Shanghai Film Park.

Produced by Shanghai Film Group and Shanghai Peking Opera Company, the film will combine traditional Peking Opera with modern film technology to present audiences a visual and auditory feast.

The film will combine traditional Peking Opera with modern film technology.

Shi, the leading actress, said more than 20 years had passed since the play's premiere in 2001. The play had witnessed her artistic experience and growth from youth to middle age, she said.

Director Liang revised and condensed the original Peking Opera script for the film.

Zhang Fan, director of the Shanghai Peking Opera Company, said adapting the acclaimed stage production as a film would make the play go national and even global.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
