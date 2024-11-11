Acclaimed Peking Opera play to be a treat for moviegoers

Shanghai Peking Opera Company's classic stage play "The Royal Consort of Tang" is to be made into a film.

Shot with 8K cameras, the film directed by Liang Shan stars Peking Opera artists Shi Yihong, Li Jun, Chen Shaoyun and A Ping.

It tells the tragic love story of Tang Dynasty (AD 618-907) imperial concubine Yang Yuhuan and Emperor Li Longji.

Shooting for the film has begun at the Shanghai Film Park.

Produced by Shanghai Film Group and Shanghai Peking Opera Company, the film will combine traditional Peking Opera with modern film technology to present audiences a visual and auditory feast.