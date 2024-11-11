Shao Yihui's new film wins audience acclaim at special screenings
Three years after the success of "Myth of Love," writer and film director Shao Yihui's new film, "Her Story" will open in cinemas across China on November 22. Shao and the film's cast attended special screenings over the weekend at the Shanghai Film Art Center and the Shanghai Center Theater.
Set against the backdrop of Shanghai, the comedy romance centers on a single mother's new life, growth, and relationships after moving into a new home. She finds warmth and consolation from a neighbor with a different personality, and the two women support each other to get through difficult times.
From a sharp and humorous female perspective, the light-hearted film continues to follow the emotional relationships and careers of the group of "Shanghai drifters" (people who come to Shanghai to work).
Shao maintains her delicate observation of the daily lives of contemporary urban men and women. As the film's screenwriter and director, Shao said that the biggest difference between "Her Story" and "Myth of Love" is that it focuses more on the life experiences of women in different age groups, as well as the commonalities in women's feelings and self-growth.
"I love many aspects of Shanghai, and my personal experiences in the city have also been integrated into the two movies," Shao said. "When I created the stories, I constantly wrote and constantly overturned the things I wrote. I love reading, thinking, and writing. There are no shortcuts for creation."
Actresses Song Jia and Zhong Chuxi play the leading roles in the movie. Song, who plays a single mother, said she was attracted to the story from the start.
"Director Shao has avant-garde, sincere, gentle, and inclusive perspectives," Song said. "I really like the character I portray and I hope that her heartwarming story will also illuminate my future life."
Zhong said that the film is about the dilemma and reflection of women and it encourages them to bravely embrace the world, embrace themselves, and all the good things around them.
Many viewers burst into laughter at the film's hilarious scenes and witty dialogue, and also shed tears for the characters' trauma deep inside their hearts.
Native Shanghai actress Wu Yue spoke highly of the film for the love, optimism, and warmth it conveys to the audience, adding that it has a healing power.
The film also opens an exhibition to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Shanghai Film Group. From November 15 to 30, 31 representative productions by the film group will be screened at local theaters. Online ticketing has already started on Maoyan and Taopiaopiao.
Since the locations of "Her Story" cover dozens of landmarks in Shanghai, the Shanghai Film Group has designed a citywalk route to follow the steps of the movie, connecting old and famous brands of stores, small pubs, groceries, and art museums around the city.