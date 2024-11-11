Shao Yihui's new film wins audience acclaim at special screenings

Three years after the success of "Myth of Love," writer and film director Shao Yihui's new film, "Her Story" will open in cinemas across China on November 22. Shao and the film's cast attended special screenings over the weekend at the Shanghai Film Art Center and the Shanghai Center Theater.

Set against the backdrop of Shanghai, the comedy romance centers on a single mother's new life, growth, and relationships after moving into a new home. She finds warmth and consolation from a neighbor with a different personality, and the two women support each other to get through difficult times.

From a sharp and humorous female perspective, the light-hearted film continues to follow the emotional relationships and careers of the group of "Shanghai drifters" (people who come to Shanghai to work).

Shao maintains her delicate observation of the daily lives of contemporary urban men and women. As the film's screenwriter and director, Shao said that the biggest difference between "Her Story" and "Myth of Love" is that it focuses more on the life experiences of women in different age groups, as well as the commonalities in women's feelings and self-growth.