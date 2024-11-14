Peking Opera company debuts play on Emperor Wu of the Han Dynasty

The play "Emperor Wu Liu Che" will debut at Yifu Theater tonight, to tell stories of the reign of Emperor Wu of the Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220).

The Shanghai Peking Opera Company's new original play "Emperor Wu Liu Che" will make its debut at Yifu Theater tonight. A program of the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, the play directed by Wang Qing gathers the company's young and middle-aged team to tell stories of the reign of Emperor Wu of the Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220). From a new perspective, the play starring Fu Xiru, Lu Su and Chen Shengjie depicts the talents and strategies of the emperor and delves into the psychology and emotions of the characters. It also portrays the collision of different ideas and thoughts between Emperor Wu and his ministers and generals such as Zhang Qian, Gong Sunhong, and Huo Qubing. In the end, they overcome various difficulties and work together to achieve the grand goal of harmony and peace.

In Chinese history, the monarch with a bold vision was one of the greatest emperors. Under his reign, China's territory was vaster than that of any previous dynasties and the Han Dynasty, with a strong economy and military force, was a powerful regime in ancient China. The emperor also sent the envoy Zhang Qian to the western regions and therefore opened up the ancient Silk Road for wider economic and cultural exchanges. Famous Peking Opera performer Fu, winner of the Plum Blossom Award, the highest individual theatrical prize in China, plays the role of Emperor Wu. Fu said that although he had read many books and watched TV dramas about the legendary emperor before, the play offered him an opportunity to have a new understanding of this historical figure.