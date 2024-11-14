﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Peking Opera company debuts play on Emperor Wu of the Han Dynasty

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:41 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0
The play "Emperor Wu Liu Che" will debut at Yifu Theater tonight, to tell stories of the reign of Emperor Wu of the Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220).
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:41 UTC+8, 2024-11-14       0
Peking Opera company debuts play on Emperor Wu of the Han Dynasty

"Emperor Wu Liu Che," a new original play by the Shanghai Peking Opera Company, is part of the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

The Shanghai Peking Opera Company's new original play "Emperor Wu Liu Che" will make its debut at Yifu Theater tonight.

A program of the 23rd China Shanghai International Arts Festival, the play directed by Wang Qing gathers the company's young and middle-aged team to tell stories of the reign of Emperor Wu of the Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220).

From a new perspective, the play starring Fu Xiru, Lu Su and Chen Shengjie depicts the talents and strategies of the emperor and delves into the psychology and emotions of the characters.

It also portrays the collision of different ideas and thoughts between Emperor Wu and his ministers and generals such as Zhang Qian, Gong Sunhong, and Huo Qubing. In the end, they overcome various difficulties and work together to achieve the grand goal of harmony and peace.

Peking Opera company debuts play on Emperor Wu of the Han Dynasty

Fu Xiru plays the leading role in the play.

Peking Opera company debuts play on Emperor Wu of the Han Dynasty

From a new perspective, the play depicts the talents and strategies of Emperor Wu.

Peking Opera company debuts play on Emperor Wu of the Han Dynasty

The play also portrays Emperor Wu's interaction with his ministers and generals.

In Chinese history, the monarch with a bold vision was one of the greatest emperors. Under his reign, China's territory was vaster than that of any previous dynasties and the Han Dynasty, with a strong economy and military force, was a powerful regime in ancient China.

The emperor also sent the envoy Zhang Qian to the western regions and therefore opened up the ancient Silk Road for wider economic and cultural exchanges.

Famous Peking Opera performer Fu, winner of the Plum Blossom Award, the highest individual theatrical prize in China, plays the role of Emperor Wu.

Fu said that although he had read many books and watched TV dramas about the legendary emperor before, the play offered him an opportunity to have a new understanding of this historical figure.

Peking Opera company debuts play on Emperor Wu of the Han Dynasty

Martial arts are featured in the play.

Peking Opera company debuts play on Emperor Wu of the Han Dynasty

The play brings together the Shanghai Peking Opera Company's young and middle-aged team.

Peking Opera company debuts play on Emperor Wu of the Han Dynasty

The stage design boasts a minimalist style to create an innovative theatrical space.

"In the past, many people's understanding of Emperor Wu was mostly about how he and his generals defeated the Huns (an ancient tribe who trespassed on Han territory) to safeguard northern territory," Fu said. "But now I know his true motive and military strategy, that is winning the battle and securing over a hundred years of peace for the empire."

Director Wang said the stage design boasted a minimalist style to create an innovative theatrical space. The mechanical installations and mobile platforms on the stage enabled them to depict the interaction and transformation between the palace and the battlefield.

If you go:

Date: November 14 - 15, 7:15pm

Tickets: 80-580 yuan

Venue: Yifu Theater 上海天蟾逸夫舞台

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Yifu Theater
Shanghai International Arts Festival
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     