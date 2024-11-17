New Crayon Shin-chan movie to be screened across China

The China premiere of the Japanese animated feature "Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary" was hosted on Saturday at the Grand Theater. It will hit cinemas across China on November 23.

Ahead of the film's screening, famous Japanese actress Kobayashi Yumiko's exclusive greeting video for Chinese audiences was shown. At the end of the video, Kobayashi also left a suspense footnote that aroused much curiosity among the audience about the film plot.

As the 31st installment of "Crayon Shin-chan the Movie," the film takes dinosaurs as its theme for the first time and returns to the film series' classic 2D anime style. The heartwarming and hilarious story about the friendship between the kids and the little dinosaur Nana impressed the audience.