New Crayon Shin-chan movie to be screened across China

  16:34 UTC+8, 2024-11-17
The China premiere of the Japanese animated feature "Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary" was hosted on Saturday at the Grand Theater.
It was a sold out screening on Saturday night.

The China premiere of the Japanese animated feature "Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary" was hosted on Saturday at the Grand Theater. It will hit cinemas across China on November 23.

Ahead of the film's screening, famous Japanese actress Kobayashi Yumiko's exclusive greeting video for Chinese audiences was shown. At the end of the video, Kobayashi also left a suspense footnote that aroused much curiosity among the audience about the film plot.

As the 31st installment of "Crayon Shin-chan the Movie," the film takes dinosaurs as its theme for the first time and returns to the film series' classic 2D anime style. The heartwarming and hilarious story about the friendship between the kids and the little dinosaur Nana impressed the audience.

The film, as the 31st installment of "Crayon Shin-chan the Movie," takes dinosaurs as its theme for the first time.

Film-related installations are up set at the Grand Theater.

The lobby of the Grand Theater.

Installations about the movie scenes were also set at the Grand Theater for families to play games and take photos. Xing Lida, associate professor and dinosaur expert from China University of Geosciences also attended the premiere and shared with audiences related knowledge about dinosaurs.

In the past decades, the "Crayon Shin-chan" franchise has developed a large fan base in China. The new film installment also received high praise from many viewers for its amusing storyline and the universal theme of love and friendship.

Popular posters.

The Grand Theatre.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
