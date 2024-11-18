﻿
Russian film masterpieces to screen in Shanghai

The Shanghai Art Film Federation will present the Russian Classic Film Exhibition to mark the centenary of Mosfilm and of the birth of revered filmmaker Sergei Parajanov.
A still from "Walking the Streets of Moscow"

The Shanghai Art Film Federation will present the Russian Classic Film Exhibition from November 23 to December 1 at the Peace Cinema, and the Shanghai Film Art Center to mark the centenary of the prestigious Mosfilm and of the birth of revered filmmaker Sergei Parajanov.

Tickets have already gone on sale on Taopiaopiao and Maoyan. The exhibition will feature seven classic Russian films by masters including Andrei Tarkovsky, Georgiy Daneliya, Karen Shakhnazarov, and Parajanov.

All the films will be in digitally restored versions, with some being the latest restored copies to offer movie fans a new viewing experience.

A poster advertises "The Color of Pomegranates."

A poster advertises "The Mirror."

A poster advertises "Walking the Streets of Moscow."

The seven films are sci-fi film "Solaris;" biopic films "Andrey Rublyov" and "The Color of Pomegranates;" drama films "The Mirror" and "Sunflower;" comedy romance "Walking the Streets of Moscow;" and comedy film "Jazzmen."

All the movies have drawn wide attention from both film critics and audiences and most have won awards at international film festivals. They also offer an insight into the development of Mosfilm, which released its first film, "Up on Wings," in January, 1924. The leading company in Russia's film industry has produced many acclaimed works over the past century.

A poster advertises "Solaris."

A poster advertises "Sunflower."

A poster advertises "Jazzmen."

Film screening schedule:

November 23

1pm "The Color of Pomegranates"

3pm "Solaris"

7pm "Sunflower"

November 24

1:30pm "Walking the Streets of Moscow"

3:45pm "Jazzmen"

6:30pm "The Mirror"

November 30

6:30pm "Andrey Rublyov"

Venue: Peace Cinema 和平影都

Address: 290 Xizang Rd M. 西藏中路290号

Tel: 6361-2898

November 30

11am "Sunflower"

2pm "Solaris"

December 1

11am "The Color of Pomegranates"

1:30pm "Andrey Rublyov"

6:30pm "The Mirror"

Venue: Shanghai Film Art Center 上海影城

Address: 160 Xinhua Rd 新华路160号

Tel: 6280-6088

A poster advertises "Andrey Rublyov."

A still from "The Color of Pomegranates."

The Russian Classic Film Exhibition will be held from November 23 to December 1 at Peace Cinema, and Shanghai Film Art Center.

