Russian film masterpieces to screen in Shanghai

The Shanghai Art Film Federation will present the Russian Classic Film Exhibition from November 23 to December 1 at the Peace Cinema, and the Shanghai Film Art Center to mark the centenary of the prestigious Mosfilm and of the birth of revered filmmaker Sergei Parajanov.

Tickets have already gone on sale on Taopiaopiao and Maoyan. The exhibition will feature seven classic Russian films by masters including Andrei Tarkovsky, Georgiy Daneliya, Karen Shakhnazarov, and Parajanov.

All the films will be in digitally restored versions, with some being the latest restored copies to offer movie fans a new viewing experience.